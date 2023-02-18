GOPHERS MEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

Saturday: 8 p.m. vs. Penn State • Big Ten Network, 100.3-FM

Gophers update: The Gophers (7-16, 1-12 Big Ten) had their second game postponed this season with Wednesday's matchup at Michigan State canceled Monday after a shooting on MSU's campus. Saturday's game vs. Penn State starts a stretch of four games in seven days, including Monday at Illinois (rescheduled from a COVID-19 pause). Leading scorer Dawson Garcia's return after a five-game injury absence is not likely against Penn State. Freshman Joshua Ola-Joseph (11 points) and Jaden Henley (10) led the Gophers in last weekend's 68-56 loss against Iowa at Williams Arena. The U's eight-game losing streak is the longest for the program since it dropped 14 straight games during the 2015-16 season.

Penn State update: The Nittany Lions (15-11, 6-9) had their four-game losing streak snapped in a 93-81 Valentine's Day win against Illinois. Senior guard Jalen Pickett scored a career-high 41 points on 15-for-20 shooting from the field, including 5-for-9 from three-point range and 6-for-6 from the foul line. Pickett, who leads the Big Ten in assists, also had eight in the game. Penn State is one of a handful of teams behind Purdue still fighting for an NCAA tournament bid. The Nittany Lions have won four of the past five meetings with the Gophers, including two in a row.