Four years ago, Ben Johnson faced Northwestern for the first time as the Gophers head coach. The Wildcats were wondering if Chris Collins was the right fit to take their program to the next level.
Gophers men’s basketball team plunges further with home loss to Northwestern
That makes back-to-back losses to Big Ten bottom-feeders, complicating the U’s efforts to qualify for the postseason tournament.
Collins reached the program’s first NCAA tournament in 2017, then suffered through five straight losing seasons and had no Big Ten finish higher than 10th after that magical year.
But after Northwestern stuck by Collins, he orchestrated another turnaround with back-to-back NCAA tournaments the past two seasons.
With the Gophers still not consistent winners, Johnson is arguably at a point in his tenure when he might also need patience, especially after Tuesday’s 75-63 loss against Northwestern at Williams Arena.
Johnson’s home record in the Big Ten fell to 2-7 this season with only one game remaining, March 5 vs. rival Wisconsin.
A fourth straight loss at the Barn happened for the first time since the Gophers went 1-9 at home in Big Ten play in 2022-23, but it had appeared recently that this season had more going for it.
The Gophers (14-14, 6-11 Big Ten) went from 11th place entering the week to 16th after Tuesday’s loss. Only the top 15 teams in the Big Ten standings make the tournament this season.
After losing to last-place teams Washington and Penn State this season, the Gophers didn’t play like the favorite again Tuesday against 16th-place Northwestern, trailing 10-0 to start.
The Wildcats (15-13, 6-11) were playing without two of their top three scorers after Brooks Barnhizer and Jalen Leach were sidelined earlier this month by season-ending injuries. Nobody told the Wildcats to pack it in for the year, though.
Northwestern still had co-Big Ten scoring leader Nick Martinelli to match up with the Gophers' Dawson Garcia. Martinelli outscored Garcia 29-26 on Tuesday.
Summing up how the night was going for the Gophers, Martinelli started bulldozing his way to the rim to score on Garcia and help Northwestern pull away.
Garcia slammed to try to give his team momentum when down 11 points with 8:07 to play, but Martinelli followed with a three-pointer and a layup plus a foul to extend it to a 64-47 lead.
In the first half, Garcia and Brennan Rigsby nailed back-to-back three-pointers. Parker Fox’s reverse layup capped a 21-11 run in the first half and tied the game.
But Collins' crew still had a 36-31 halftime advantage after making seven of nine three-pointers in the first half.
Struggling to match their opponent physically and fight through screens defensively, the Gophers allowed Northwestern to get open shots from the perimeter and at the basket throughout the game.
Minnesota’s starting backcourt of Mike Mitchell Jr., Lu’Cye Patterson and Femi Odukale had just 14 points on 6-for-19 shooting from the field combined.
It was a familiar scene. On Saturday, the Gophers were inept on offense early and trailed by 14 points in the second half before losing 69-60 to Penn State at home.
The Gophers managed to erase deficits of 17 and 14 points in road wins at USC and UCLA earlier this month, but they’re finally getting burned playing with fire.
Trailing by double figures in eight straight games after Tuesday night hasn’t been a winning formula for the Gophers, who have five losses in that span.
After back-to-back home losses against bottom-three Big Ten teams, the Gophers now are on the bubble to make the conference tournament.
The Gophers went from possibly a first-round bye to now needing to win once or maybe twice in the last three regular-season games, starting Saturday at Nebraska.
