The Gophers were supposed to be a better three-point shooting team this season, but it wasn't until last week's win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff that they showed their potential.

Jamison Battle and Braeden Carrington combined for nine of the team's season-high 12 three-pointers to help Ben Johnson's squad end a five-game losing streak.

Not surprisingly, the Gophers were not the same team shooting from long distance without Battle (foot surgery) and Carrington (ankle) to open the season. Both players also needed time to find their rhythm once they returned from injuries.

The Gophers were last in the Big Ten with only five threes per game until their first double-digit game of the season from beyond the arc. They still rank just ninth in the league in three-point percentage (34.1).

After a rough start in his first few games back (4-for-26 from three), Battle has shot 8-for-17 (47.1%) from three-point range in the last four games. Carrington was 3-for-21 in four games from long range until he shot 4-for-7 from deep against Pine Bluff.

Transfers Ta'Lon Cooper and Taurus Samuels, who have started in the backcourt together in the last two games, lead the Gophers in three-point shooting at 54.5% and 40%, respectively.

Leading scorer Dawson Garcia has also nailed 12 threes this season as a frontcourt starter. So, the potential for the Gophers to have another breakout shooting performance appears to be high.

GAME INFO

Time: 12 p.m. CT, Thursday. Where: Williams Arena. Line: Gophers 13.5-point favorites. Series: Minnesota leads 3-0, including 70-52 victory at home in 2015. TV: No TV. Online/Live video: BTN-plus. Radio: 1130-AM

PROJECTED STARTERS

MINNESOTA GOPHERS (5-6, 0-2 BIG TEN)

Pos.-Player Ht. Yr. PPG

G – Ta'Lon Cooper 6-4 195 Jr. 10.6

G – Taurus Samuels 6-1 195 Sr. 2.3

F – Jamison Battle 6-7 220 Jr. 12.7

F – Joshua Ola-Joseph 6-7 215 Fr. 6.9

F – Dawson Garcia 6-11 230 So. 13.9

Key reserves – Pharrel Payne, F/C, 6-9, Fr., 8.1 ppg; Braeden Carrington, G, 6-4, Fr., 8.0 ppg; Jaden Henley, G, 6-7, Fr., 4.7 ppg; Treyton Thompson, C, 7-0, So., 1.8 ppg.

Coach: Ben Johnson 18-23 career (2nd season)

Notable: The Gophers announced 6-8 freshman forward Kadyn Betts will redshirt the 2022-23 season after reclassifying and joining the team early this year. Betts will be part of a highly touted 2023 class that was signed Nov. 9, including five-star center Dennis Evans III and four-star guard Cameron Christie. … Junior forward Jamison Battle missed the first four games of the season after recovering from foot surgery. The All-Big Ten preseason selection made his season debut Nov. 21 vs. Cal Baptist in the SoCal Challenge in California. ... Freshman guard Braeden Carrington, who won Minnesota Mr. Basketball and a state title last season at Park Center, made his season debut Nov. 14 against DePaul after being out with an ankle sprain. ... Sophomore center Treyton Thompson, who started the first seven games, missed the Big Ten-opening loss at Purdue with an illness.

CHICAGO STATE COUGARS (3-11)

Pos.-Player Ht. Yr. PPG

G – Elijah Weaver 6-5 206 Sr. 10.5

G – Wesley Cardet Jr. 6-6 204 So. 15.3

G – Kedrick Green 6-0 200 So. 4.0

F – Jashean Corbett 6-6 210 So. 13.8

F – Deshawn Jean-Charles 6-6 200 Fr. 6.6

Reserves – Teshaundre Cole, F, 6-5, Fr., 1.7 ppg; Bryce Johnson, G, 6-3, So., 7.1 ppg; Brent Davis, G, 6-3, Jr., 7.3 ppg.

Coach: Gerald Gillion 10-36 (2nd season)

Notable: The Cougars opened the season against a Big Ten opponent falling 85-54 at Northwestern. Four days later, they made their first trip this season to Minnesota and suffered a 83-61 loss at St. Thomas. A two-game win streak followed against IUPUI and Valparaiso, but Chicago State would lose nine of the next 10 games. Despite a tough start, sophomores Wesley Cardet Jr. and Jahsean Corbett have been a consistent tandem. Cardet Jr. as four games with 24 or more points, including a season-high 27 points in a loss to Bethune-Cookman. Corbett has five double-double this year, including 23 points and 10 rebounds vs. Tennessee-Martin.

Fuller's score prediction: Gophers 75, Chicago State 63.