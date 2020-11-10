Multiple members of the Gophers men’s and women’s basketball teams have tested positive for COVID-19, impacting preseason preparations for both teams.

The Gophers men announced Tuesday that team activities have been paused indefinitely, and a team spokesman confirmed that the Gophers women’s team paused workouts last week before resuming practices Friday.

The men’s team is preparing to open its season Nov. 25 against Wisconsin-Green Bay at Williams Arena. The women’s schedule hasn’t been announced, but teams can open their season as soon as Nov. 26.

“The [men’s] team will resume activities once it is cleared to do so,” the team spokesman said in a statement.

The Gophers did not give details about how many players or staff tested positive, but sources said there were multiple positive tests for both teams.

The Gophers men haven’t practiced since last week, according to sources.

After returning to practice Friday, the Gophers women’s team did one-one-one skill work and some Zoom conferencing. The hope is a string of consecutive negative tests will allow the team to resume full practice by the end of the week.

The NCAA encourages college hoops programs to quarantine for two weeks if a Tier 1 person is infected by the coronavirus. Tier 1 individuals have the highest risk of exposure when social distancing and mask wearing is not possible during activities. They include athletes, coaches, trainers, officials, and medical and equipment staff.

The NCAA’s Division I Council states that college basketball teams at all levels should conduct COVID-19 tests three times a week on nonconsecutive days to participate in competition during the season. Before the season, teams have tested weekly during the pandemic.

Recent COVID-19 test results from the Gophers athletic department from June through October revealed 9,846 tests with 160 positive cases, according to the U.

The Gophers conduct contact tracing to determine which individual was exposed to keep the virus from spreading.

Athletes who test positive enter protocol and quarantine, but they have access to resources and communicate with the medical staff. They must undergo additional testing and be cleared by a physician before being permitted to return to activities.

Star Tribune staff writer Kent Youngblood contributed to this report.