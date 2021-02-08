The Gophers men's hockey team fell three spots to No. 5 in the latest USCHO.com national poll Monday after getting swept last weekend against Wisconsin by a combined score of 12-2.

Minnesota was ranked No. 1 earlier this season and was No. 2 heading into last weekend's series.

Wisconsin, which has won seven of eight games, climbed to No. 7 in the latest poll, after sitting at No. 11 going into the Minnesota series.

Boston College remained No. 1 in the latest rankings, followed by North Dakota, Minnesota State Mankato and Minnesota Duluth. St. Cloud State dropped two spots to No. 6.

Gophers women still No. 2

In women's hockey, Wisconsin remained No. 1, and the Gophers No. 2 in the USCHO.com poll after the Badgers earned a win and a tie this past weekend at Ridder Arena. Minnesota won an extra point in the WCHA standings with the shootout win on Saturday.

New NCHC tournament plan

The NCHC announced plans to hold this season's postseason tournament entirely in Grand Forks, N.D., from March 12-16 because of the pandemic. It will be a single-elimination format with all eight teams playing at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

For its first seven seasons, the NCHC played best-of-three quarterfinal series on campus sites with the Frozen Faceoff at Xcel Energy Center.