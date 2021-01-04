Gophers junior Liam Robbins was battle tested early against the top centers in the Big Ten, but now he's proving to be among them.

The 7-foot Drake transfer was named Big Ten player of the week Monday after he elevated his play in two wins in three games against ranked opponents for the Gophers (10-2, 3-2 in the Big Ten).

Robbins filled up the stat sheet with 27 points, 14 rebounds, five blocks, four assists and two steals in Sunday's 77-60 win against the Buckeyes. It was first time a Division I player recorded at least 25 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks and four assists in a game since former Duke All-American Zion Williamson against Army in 2018.

The Davenport, Iowa native averaged 19 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.7 blocks in three games last week, including 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in an 81-56 win Dec. 28 against Michigan State at home.

In his first season with the Gophers, Robbins continues to show why Richard Pitino was fortunate to have him as the replacement for All-American Daniel Oturu, who is now in the NBA with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Robbins is second on the team in scoring (14.2 points), first in rebounding (7.6) and leads the Big Ten in blocks (2.8).

The Gophers, who play Wednesday at No. 10 Michigan (9-0, 4-0), has won the Big Ten's player of the week award in consecutive weeks after junior point guard Marcus Carr shared the honor with Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu last Monday.