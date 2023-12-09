Gophers coach Ben Johnson was already missing leading scorer and rebounder Dawson Garcia on Saturday, but starting guard Braeden Carrington and reserve center Jack Wilson are also questionable to play against Florida Gulf Coast at Williams Arena.

Johnson announced Friday that Garcia was sidelined with an ankle injury suffered in Wednesday's Big Ten home opening 76-65 win against Nebraska. Garcia, who was averaging 20.5 points, went scoreless in seven minutes.

Carrington, who tied a season-high with 13 points, five rebounds and three steals against Nebraska, played through foot pain in the second half on Wednesday. He was warming up before Saturday's game and could see the floor.

Wilson, who has only seen action in three games this season, was dealing with a hip injury, Johnson said Friday. The 6-11 senior was not dressed in uniform before Saturday's game and will likely be sidelined.

The Gophers, who have a four-game nonconference homestand, used Carrington as their top perimeter defender, including to limit Nebraska's leading scorer Keisei Tominaga to four points on 0-for-5 shooting.

Freshman Cam Christie, who picked up his first career start Wednesday, could fill a bigger role in the backcourt if Carrington's limited Saturday against Florida Gulf Coast. Sophomore Pharrel Payne will start in the middle in place of Garcia.

GAME INFO

Time: 11 a.m. Sat. Where: Williams Arena. Line: Gophers 10-point favorites. Series: The Gophers are meeting Florida Gulf Coast for the first time, but they are 9-1 vs. the Atlantic Sun. TV: Big Ten Network. Online/Live video: Big Ten plus. Radio: 100.3 FM.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MINNESOTA GOPHERS (6-3)

Pos.-Player Ht. Yr. PPG

G – Elijah Hawkins 5-11 Jr. 7.8

G – Braeden Carrington 6-4 So. 6.2

G - Cam Christie 6-6 Fr. 9.8

F – Joshua Ola-Joseph 6-7 So. 8.8

F – Pharrel Payne 6-9 So. 9.8

Key reserves – Mike Mitchell Jr., G, 6-2, Jr. 9.0 ppg; Isaiah Ihnen, F, 6-9, Jr., 5.3 ppg; Parker Fox, F, 6-8, Sr.; Kadyn Betts, F, 6-8, Fr., 0.8 ppg.

Coach: Ben Johnson 28-42 record (third season)

Notable: The Gophers saw Garcia has has eight-game streak of double figure scoring games end Wednesday after he was limited with injury against Nebraska. The 6-11 junior forward leads the team with 18.2 points per game, which included a career-high 36 points, including 28 points in the second in last Sunday's 84-74 loss at Ohio State.

FLORIDA GULF COAST EAGLES (3-7)

Pos.-Player Ht. Yr. PPG

G – Franco Miller Jr. 6-3 Sr. 4.5

G – Dallion Johnson 6-3 Jr. 9.1

G – Rahmir Barno 6-0 Fr. 3.8

F – Keeshawn Kellman 6-8 Sr. 12.5

F – Zach Anderson 6-7 Jr. 11.4

Key reserves – Chase Johnston, G, 6-3, Sr., 9.7 ppg; Dakota Rivers, F, 6-8, Sr., 2.3 ppg; Cyrus Largie, G, 6-3, Sr., 3.8 ppg.

Coach: Pat Chambers 210-200 (13th season)

Notable: The Eagles played their last game without leading scorer and Purdue transfer Isaiah Thompson, who averaged 14 points in seven games this season. Thompson was out with flu-like symptoms.

Fuller's score prediction (6-3): Gophers 80, Florida Gulf Coast 65