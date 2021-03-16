Gophers senior Jack LaFontaine was named Big Ten Goaltender of the Year, while teammates Sampo Ranta and Jackson LaCombe joined him on the All-Big Ten first team in honors announced by the conference on Tuesday.

Regular-season champion Wisconsin landed three honors. Sophomore forward Cole Caufield was a unanimous selection as Big Ten Player of the Year and was the league's scoring champion with 27 goals and 21 assists, while Tony Granato was named as Coach of the Year. Michigan sophomore defenseman Cam York was selected Defensive Player of the Year, and Wolverines forward Thomas Bordeleau was named Freshman of the Year. The awards were based on the voting of coaches and media members.

LaFontaine also was a player of the year finalist, while Gophers defenseman Brock Faber (defensive player of the year, freshman of the year) and Bob Motzko (coach of the year) also were individual awards finalists.

LaFontaine leads the nation with 20 wins, ranks second with five shutouts, ranks third with a 1.65 goals-against average and is tied for third with a .937 save percentage.

The Gophers face Wisconsin at 7 p.m. Tuesday (BTN) in the Big Ten tournament championship game in South Bend, Ind.

Here are the All-Big Ten teams (unanimous selections in ALL CAPS):

FIRST TEAM

Sampo Ranta, F, Gophers

COLE CAUFIELD, F, WISCONSIN

Dylan Holloway, F, Wisconsin

Cam York, D, Michigan

Jackson LaCombe, D, Gophers

Jack LaFontaine, G, Gophers

SECOND TEAM

Thomas Bordeleau, F, Michigan

Alex Steeves, F, Notre Dame

Linus Weissbach, F, Wisconsin

Owen Power, D, Michigan

Spencer Stastney, D, Notre Dame

Strauss Mann, G, Michigan

HONORABLE MENTION

Matty Beniers, F, Michigan

Kent Johnson, F, Michigan

Ben Meyers, F, Gophers

Scott Reedy, F, Gophers

Sammy Walker, F, Gophers

Alex Limoges, F, Penn State

Ty Pelton-Byce, F, Wisconsin

Nick Blankenburg, D, Michigan

Dennis Cesana, D, Michigan State

Brock Faber, D, Gophers

Ryan Johnson, D, Minnesota

Ty Emberson, D, Wisconsin

Drew DeRidder, G, Michigan State

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Matty Beniers, F, Michigan

THOMAS BORDELEAU, F, MICHIGAN

Kent Johnson, F, Michigan

OWEN POWER, D, MICHIGAN

Brock Faber, D, Gophers

Cameron Rowe, G, Wisconsin

PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

COLE CAUFIELD, F, WISCONSIN

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR (Defenseman or Forward):

Cam York, D, Michigan

GOALTENDER OF THE YEAR:

Jack LaFontaine, G, Gophers

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:

Thomas Bordeleau, F, Michigan

COACH OF THE YEAR:

Tony Granato, Wisconsin

SCORING CHAMPION:

Cole Caufield, F, Wisconsin

BIG TEN SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD HONOREES:

Jack Becker, Michigan; Tommy Miller, Michigan State; Cullen Munson, Gophers; Matt Hellickson, Notre Dame; Austin Pooley, Ohio State; Oskar Autio, Penn State; Brock Caufield, Wisconsin.