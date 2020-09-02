Drake transfer Liam Robbins, the top frontcourt player on the Gophers basketball team, had his waiver accepted by the NCAA to be eligible to play for the 2020-21 season, sources told the Star Tribune on Wednesday.

Current NCAA rules require non-graduates to sit out one season after transferring.

The Gophers previously had bad luck with the NCAA waiver process when Pittsburgh transfer Marcus Carr, an All-Big Ten guard after sitting out, had his waiver requests denied in 2018.

Coach Richard Pitino believes Robbins has the talent to be another instant impact transfer.

“He’s all of 7-feet and he’s skilled,” Pitino said this summer. “He has an understanding and knack to score the basketball. He can hit threes. He’s got absolutely really good low post moves. To me, he’ll be one of the better bigs in the conference.”

Robbins entered the transfer portal in April. The Davenport, Iowa native heard from schools such as Duke and Kentucky but quickly committed to the Gophers to play with his cousin and uncle. Hunt Conroy is a senior walk-on guard. Ed Conroy is an associate head coach and the longest tenured assistant under Pitino.

“I was looking after the season and thinking about what’s next,” Robbins said this summer. “I got a lot of calls. I was very honored that some big names called me. Pitino called me. Him being close with my uncle and having him on staff, it just gave me more confidence to take the next step. Pitino told me I could [really] help the Gophers.”

As a high school senior, Robbins weighed 300 pounds and decided to attend a year of prep school at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas after receiving no Division I scholarship offers. He now is 235 pounds. In two years, he transformed his body to become one of the top big men in the Missouri Valley.

After a promising freshman year at Drake, Robbins tripled his scoring (14.1) and doubled his rebounding (7.1) averages in 2019-20. As an All-MVC second-team selection, he broke the school record with 99 blocks, ranking fifth nationally with 2.9 per game.

“Last year was the first chance I got to play 20-plus minutes,” Robbins said. “So, I have a lot of confidence instilled in me and belief in myself.”

Arriving on campus in June, Robbins looked forward to getting himself ready for Big Ten basketball.

“I’m going to have the same approach I’ve had my whole career with trying to get better,” he said. “I’ll work on getting stronger. Just being at the University of Minnesota’s facilities, I’ll do that. And I’m working on my shot, so that I can be more versatile. I want to be a threat to space the floor and not just clog up the paint.”

The Gophers have another waiver to send with Utah transfer Both Gach. Pitino was even more optimistic about the 6-7 guard from Austin, Minn. getting cleared to play immediately since he’s returning home to Minnesota.