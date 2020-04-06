Richard Pitino found the big man he was looking for to replace Daniel Oturu with Drake 7-footer Liam Robbins announcing his commitment Sunday to the Gophers men’s basketball team.

Robbins, who said Saturday he was leaving Drake after two seasons, didn’t take long to find a new program. The Davenport, Iowa, native will already feel like home with his uncle Ed Conroy on the Gophers staff as Pitino’s longest-tenured assistant.

“After talking with Coach Pitino last night and extensively today, I feel that the University of Minnesota offers me the best opportunity to play basketball at a high level,” Robbins tweeted, “and be surrounded by family during these unprecedented times. Thanks for everyone who has supported me, and I’m excited to say I’m a Gopher.”

Pitino supported Oturu leaving early for the NBA draft, but the 6-10 sophomore left a huge hole to fill after averaging 20 points and 11 rebounds a game this season.

Robbins had a breakout season as well. He improved his scoring (4.1 to 14.1), rebounding (2.7 to 7.1) and blocks (1.1 to 2.9) from his freshman year. He ranked fifth in the nation and set a school record with 99 blocks.

NCAA transfer rules currently will require Robbins to have two years of eligibility after sitting out the 2020-21 season, but the Gophers are hoping he would receive a waiver to play immediately next season.