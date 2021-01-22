Embarrassed by an uncharacteristic home sweep at the hands of Notre Dame last weekend, the Gophers men's hockey team took out its frustrations on Arizona State on Thursday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

And how.

Behind hat tricks from Brannon McManus and Sammy Walker, and two goals and two assists from Blake McLaughlin, the fourth-ranked Gophers steamrolled their way to a 10-0 victory over the Sun Devils, a team that's wrapping up an eight-game, 23-day road trip and is playing all 28 of its games on the road in Big Ten Country this season.

How dominant were the Gophers in improving to 12-4? They outshot Arizona State 23-2 in the first period, 40-8 through two periods and 52-14 for the game.

Nathan Burke also scored for Minnesota, while Jackson LaCombe had five assists and Scott Reedy four helpers. Goalie Jack LaFontaine needed to make only 14 saves for his third shutout of the season.

The loss dropped the Sun Devils (5-12-2) to 1-6 on their trip, which concludes with Friday's 4 p.m. series finale.

The Gophers opened the game with much more energy than they displayed in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Notre Dame. They nearly scored at the 3:30 mark of the first when Sampo Ranta sent a pass across the crease to McManus, who couldn't tap the puck behind goalie Justin Robbins.

It didn't take much longer for the Gophers to take the lead. At 4:42, McLaughlin took a backhand pass from Reedy – back in the lineup after missing the previous three games – and slapped the puck past Robbins.

The lead grew to 2-0 at 8:15 when Walker roofed a short-side backhander over Robbins to complete a beautiful give-and-go play with McLaughlin. By then, the Gophers were outshooting the Sun Devils 9-1 with two forwards consistently camped in front of Robbins' lap.

Nathan Burke, a Scottsdale, Ariz., native, scored his first career goal against his home-state team after taking a backhand pass from Cullen Munson and beating Robbins at 13:28 for a 3-0 lead. In a fitting sign of more to come, the goal light didn't turn off immediately, even after play resumed.

The lead grew to 4-0 on a power play at 17:16 when McLaughlin scored his second goal of the night, poking home a loose puck in the crease after a flurry in front of Robbins.

The Sun Devils replaced Robbins with Evan DeBrouwer to start the second period, but that didn't help matters because the Gophers made it 6-0 before three minutes had expired in the period. Walker scored his second of the game, following up his own rebound on a rush at 1:43. McManus made it 6-0 at 2:59 on a power play.

The Sun Devils kept the rest of the second period relatively quiet for a 14-minute stretch, even going on the power play once. But McManus struck again with 2:10 left in the second, firing a shot that trickled through DeBrouwer's legs after a two-on-one rush with Ranta for a 7-0 lead.

McManus completed a natural hat trick for an 8-0 Gophers lead at 6:17 of the third when he tipped in a pass from Ranta, prompting Arizona State coach Greg Powers to insert his third goalie of the game, Bronson Moore, added to the roster from ASU's club team.

Ben Meyers scored with 3:51 to play to play, and Walker completed his hat trick with 1:15 left.