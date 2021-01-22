More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers hockey puts on a show in 10-0 rout over Arizona State
Sammy Walker and Brannon McManus each had a hat trick in Thursday night's game, helping the Gophers wash away last weekend's home losses.
Gophers men's hockey Thursday
Gophers Men's hockey played Arizona State at Mariucci Arena on Thursday, January 21, 2021
Vikings
Kubiak announces retirement; Vikings to have sixth OC in as many years
Offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak had been expected to step down after two years with the Vikings.
High Schools
Uneven mask-wearing in Minnesota high school games draws call for 100-percent compliance
Game officials, coaches and athletic directors all have roles to ensure players are wearing masks properly, a Minnesota State High School League official said.
Local
U.S. Bank Stadium's water woes surface again with bubbly replacement barriers
Contingency fund will be tapped for $800,000 to address the problem; contractor Mortenson had sought $3.2 million to repair the leaky panels.