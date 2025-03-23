The Gophers finished third at the Big Ten women’s gymnastics championships on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.
The Gophers, ranked No. 15, compiled a season-best score of 197.425. No. 5 UCLA, competing in its first Big Ten championships, won with a 198.45. No. 9 Michigan State, last year’s conference champion, had a 198.15. No. 17 Michigan was fourth with a 197.325.
The Gophers had a season-best score of 49.525 on the beam, a 49.15 on the vault, 49.325 on the bars and 49.425 in the floor exercise. The beam score tied for eighth-best in program history.
Gophers sophomore Jordyn Lyden tied UCLA’s Frida Esparza for first place in the session in the uneven bars with a 9.95.
UCLA went unbeaten (9-0) in the Big Ten during the regular season. The Gophers and Michigan State tied for second with 8-1 records.
The Gophers will find out their regional assignment during an NCAA announcement Monday morning. The Gophers, who finished second at last year’s Big Ten meet (by 0.1 points to Michigan State), finished fourth in the regional finals in Fayetteville, Ark., last year. The Gophers are looking for their first trip to the NCAA championships since 2022.