Gophers

Gophers land transfer commitment from former UCLA receiver Logan Loya

Logan Loya, who was a four-star recruit out of high school in California, is the second wide receiver to commit to the Gophers since the transfer portal opened.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 23, 2024 at 5:50PM
Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck continues to bolster the 2025 roster. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Gophers football program on Monday landed a player that could bolster their wide receiver group when former UCLA receiver Logan Loya announced on the X platform that he has committed to Minnesota out of the transfer portal.

Loya, 5-11 and 185 pounds, will have one year of eligibility remaining and joins a Gophers wideout corps that must replace its top two pass catchers — Daniel Jackson (75 receptions, 863 yards, four touchdowns) and Elijah Spencer (46-603-4).

Loya caught 29 passes for 348 yards and four TDs this season after leading the Bruins with 59 receptions for 655 yards and five TDs in 2023.

View post on X

Over the past two seasons, Loya received overall grades of 74.2 and 75.3 from Pro Football Focus. He struggled with dropped passes in 2023, with nine drops according to PFF, but this year he did not have a dropped pass.

Loya caught four passes for 45 yards and returned two punts for 30 yards against the Gophers in Minnesota’s 21-17 victory at UCLA on Oct. 12.

As a prep at St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif., Loya was a four-star recruit with offers from USC, Washington, Washington State, Oregon State, Utah and Vanderbilt. He is the second wide receiver to commit to the Gophers since the transfer portal opened, joining Javon Tracy, formerly of Miami (Ohio).

about the writer

about the writer

Randy Johnson

College football reporter

Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Minnesota Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

See More

More from Gophers

See More

Gophers

Gophers land transfer commitment from former UCLA receiver Loya

card image

Logan Loya, who was a four-star recruit out of high school in California, is the second wide receiver to commit to the Gophers since the transfer portal opened.

Gophers

Key Gophers volleyball figure leaves for Michigan State

card image

Sports

Neal: Marriage suits Gophers hockey senior Huglen. Soon, fatherhood will, too.

Staff headshot
La Velle E. Neal III
Minnesota forward Aaron Huglen (7) takes a shot while being defended by Minnesota Duluth defenseman Darian Gotz (2) in the third period of their game on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.