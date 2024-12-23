The Gophers football program on Monday landed a player that could bolster their wide receiver group when former UCLA receiver Logan Loya announced on the X platform that he has committed to Minnesota out of the transfer portal.
Gophers land transfer commitment from former UCLA receiver Logan Loya
Logan Loya, who was a four-star recruit out of high school in California, is the second wide receiver to commit to the Gophers since the transfer portal opened.
Loya, 5-11 and 185 pounds, will have one year of eligibility remaining and joins a Gophers wideout corps that must replace its top two pass catchers — Daniel Jackson (75 receptions, 863 yards, four touchdowns) and Elijah Spencer (46-603-4).
Loya caught 29 passes for 348 yards and four TDs this season after leading the Bruins with 59 receptions for 655 yards and five TDs in 2023.
Over the past two seasons, Loya received overall grades of 74.2 and 75.3 from Pro Football Focus. He struggled with dropped passes in 2023, with nine drops according to PFF, but this year he did not have a dropped pass.
Loya caught four passes for 45 yards and returned two punts for 30 yards against the Gophers in Minnesota’s 21-17 victory at UCLA on Oct. 12.
As a prep at St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif., Loya was a four-star recruit with offers from USC, Washington, Washington State, Oregon State, Utah and Vanderbilt. He is the second wide receiver to commit to the Gophers since the transfer portal opened, joining Javon Tracy, formerly of Miami (Ohio).
