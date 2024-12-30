McWilliams, a three-star recruit out of North Central High School in Indianapolis in 2023, did not register a statistic in two seasons with the Gophers and will have three years of eligibility remaining. The 6-0, 190-pounder played in the 2023 Army All-America Game and was the No. 15-ranked prospect in Indiana and the 115th-ranked wide receiver nationally by 247Sports.com in the 2023 recruiting class.