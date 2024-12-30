Gophers

Gophers receiver T.J. McWilliams enters transfer portal

T.J. McWilliams will have three years of eligibility remaining after leaving the Gophers via the transfer portal.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 30, 2024 at 8:09PM
The Gophers roster has added and subtracted players via the transfer portal. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

T.J. McWilliams, a redshirt freshman wide receiver who played in two games for the Gophers this season, announced Monday on Instagram that he is entering the transfer portal.

McWilliams, a three-star recruit out of North Central High School in Indianapolis in 2023, did not register a statistic in two seasons with the Gophers and will have three years of eligibility remaining. The 6-0, 190-pounder played in the 2023 Army All-America Game and was the No. 15-ranked prospect in Indiana and the 115th-ranked wide receiver nationally by 247Sports.com in the 2023 recruiting class.

The Gophers added three receivers in the transfer portal — Javon Tracy of Miami (Ohio), Logan Loya of UCLA and Malachi Coleman of Nebraska — hoping to bolster a group that must replace seniors Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer, the team’s top two pass-catchers.

McWilliams is the 10th Gophers player to enter the transfer portal this season, and nine have been reserves. Only offensive tackle Phillip Daniels, who started the final four games this season, was a regular in the lineup.

Gophers redshirt freshman receiver McWilliams enters transfer portal

T.J. McWilliams will have three years of eligibility remaining after leaving the Gophers via the transfer portal.

