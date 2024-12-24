The Gophers on Tuesday received the third commitment from a wide receiver during the December transfer portal window when former Nebraska wideout Malachi Coleman — one of the nation’s top recruits in the 2023 class — announced on the X platform that he is joining Minnesota’s football program.
Gophers land a commitment from Malachi Coleman, a transfer WR from Nebraska
Malachi Coleman is the third transfer receiver to commit to the Gophers this month.
Coleman, a 6-4, 218-pound redshirt freshman in 2024, will have three years of eligibility remaining after playing in 11 games as a true freshman for the Cornhuskers in 2023 and using a redshirt this season, when he appeared in only one game. Coleman caught eight passes for 139 yards and one touchdown in 2023.
A former Lincoln (Neb.) East High School standout, Coleman was a four-star prep prospect and the top-ranked player in Nebraska, the 11th-ranked wide receiver nationally and the 63rd-ranked player nationally by 247Sports.com. His offer list in high school included Colorado, Miami (Fla.), Missouri, Penn State, Michigan and Oklahoma. In the transfer portal rankings, Coleman was No. 30 among wideouts.
Coleman’s commitment comes one day after former UCLA receiver Logan Loya joined the Gophers program. In the first week of the open portal period, the Gophers signed former Miami (Ohio) wideout Javon Tracy.
The additions of Coleman, Loya and Tracy brings an influx of talent into a Gophers wide receiver group that must replace its top two pass catchers from 2024: Daniel Jackson (75 receptions, 863 yards, four touchdowns) and Elijah Spencer (46-603-4).
Loya caught 29 passes for 348 yards and four TDs this season after leading the Bruins with 59 receptions for 655 yards and five TDs last season. . Tracy had 57 receptions for 818 yards and seven TDs this season and 22 catches for 348 yards and two scores last season. Minnesota’s top returning wideout is senior Le’Meke Brockington, who had 16 catches for 227 yards and a TD in 2024.
