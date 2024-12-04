Gophers expected 2025 football recruiting class

• The top-ranked recruit in Minnesota, Karmo is the No. 38-ranked linebacker nationally in the 247Sports composite of major recruiting services. The versatile player lined up all over the field for the Hawks. Amassed 64 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception in 10 games this season. Michigan showed late interest in Karmo, while Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and USC were among programs that offered him a scholarship.