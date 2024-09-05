A year ago, Laguna Beach four-star quarterback Jackson Kollock hadn’t been talking much to the Gophers because he imagined a future in the Big Ten with a different program.
Gophers QB recruit Jackson Kollock delivers six-TD game for Laguna Beach
Southern California native and four-star QB recruit Jackson Kollock looks forward to joining the Gophers in December after finishing his senior year strong.
The 6-4, 225-pound SoCal slinger committed to Washington last fall, but he was back on the market in January after former Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer left to take the Alabama job.
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck and offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. made sure to lock down Kollock the second time around after a visit in the spring.
“After I committed to Minnesota, I haven’t looked back,” Kollock said. “Super stoked to be a part of that family.”
The Gophers realized how special Kollock was before he became arguably the crown jewel of their 2025 recruiting class. He’s living up to the hype with a hot start to his senior year.
After a six-touchdown performance in an opening win last month, Kollock led Laguna Beach to an upset over Santa Monica with nearly 200 total yards, including a 50-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the game.
Kollock outdueled Santa Monica junior QB Wyatt Brown, who has offers from California and Arkansas.
Several offensive players were banged up for Laguna Beach, but Kollock was proud of his teammates for overcoming the injuries. Coaches also leaned on Kollock to access his inner-Josh Allen while using his legs to rush for 74 yards in the first half to build momentum.
“I love being the underdog,” Kollock said. “I was really excited going into that game. Everyone thought we would lose, and we won with a style nobody expected us to do. We’re known for slinging the ball around the field, but we beat them with the ground and pound.”
Kollock, who threw over 5,300 yards with 73 touchdowns and just eight interceptions combined as a sophomore and junior, plans to join the Gophers in December as an early signee. He already looks physically ready for college.
Weightlifting, optimal diet and sleep. His father is a personal trainer that helps prepares Kollock’s body to perform at an elite level on the football field. He also played baseball and competed in track in high school, winning a section title in shot put last year.
“It’s all the little things that most people don’t think about that make the biggest difference,” Kollock said. “A lot of people don’t do those things in high school. Getting started on that early gives me further ahead than everyone else. I want to be able to take the hits but deliver some as well.”
Before Kollock’s big win last Friday, he watched the Gophers fall 19-17 to North Carolina in transfer QB Max Brosmer’s debut.
“They should’ve come out with the win, but they’ll fix that,” Kollock said. “I have full confidence they’ll come out this season being a great football team.”
In the spring on his visit, Kollock bonded with Gophers QBs Brosmer, Virginia Tech transfer Dylan Wittke, Drake Lindsey and Max Shikenjanski. He loves how much they support each other.
“It’s a great environment there,” Kollock added. “I’m really looking forward to competing but also being teammates with those guys.”
