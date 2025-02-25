Gophers

Gophers hire Jayden Everett to coach running backs, reveal other coaching moves

Jayden Everett was an assistant at Michigan last season. Nick Faus, Jordan Hendy, Christian Pawola and C.J. Robbins also were added to the football staff.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 25, 2025 at 10:50PM
Gophers coach P. J. Fleck added to his coaching staff, including some familiar names. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck on Tuesday announced that Jayden Everett, who spent the 2024 season as Michigan’s assistant running backs coach, has been hired as Minnesota’s running backs coach.

Everett was hired by South Alabama after the 2024 season to be its running backs coach but left the Jaguars to join the Gophers. He replaces Nic McKissic-Luke, who left to become running backs coach for the New York Jets. Everett also has coached running backs at Vanderbilt, Tulsa, Akron, Central Michigan, Indiana State and Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College.

Fleck also announced the hiring of Nick Faus as assistant wide receivers coach, Jordan Hendy as offensive analyst, Christian Pawola as assistant defensive backs coach and C.J. Robbins as rush ends coach. Faus, Pawola and Robbins all worked at Minnesota previously in their careers, and Hendy is joining the Gophers from Pittsburg (Kan.) State.

about the writer

about the writer

Randy Johnson

College football reporter

Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Minnesota Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

See More

More from Gophers

See More

Gophers

Gophers men’s basketball team plunges further with home loss to Northwestern

card image

That makes back-to-back losses to Big Ten bottom-feeders, complicating the U’s efforts to qualify for the postseason tournament.

Gophers

Gophers hire running backs coach, reveal other coaching moves

card image

Gophers

Grocholski arrives with Gophers as a shooter and turns into so much more

card image