Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck on Tuesday announced that Jayden Everett, who spent the 2024 season as Michigan’s assistant running backs coach, has been hired as Minnesota’s running backs coach.
Gophers hire Jayden Everett to coach running backs, reveal other coaching moves
Everett was hired by South Alabama after the 2024 season to be its running backs coach but left the Jaguars to join the Gophers. He replaces Nic McKissic-Luke, who left to become running backs coach for the New York Jets. Everett also has coached running backs at Vanderbilt, Tulsa, Akron, Central Michigan, Indiana State and Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College.
Fleck also announced the hiring of Nick Faus as assistant wide receivers coach, Jordan Hendy as offensive analyst, Christian Pawola as assistant defensive backs coach and C.J. Robbins as rush ends coach. Faus, Pawola and Robbins all worked at Minnesota previously in their careers, and Hendy is joining the Gophers from Pittsburg (Kan.) State.
