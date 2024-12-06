In some good news for Gophers football fans worried about other programs poaching Minnesota players, two of the team’s most dynamic underclassmen posted Friday on their social media accounts that they’re “not going anywhere.”
Koi Perich, Darius Taylor post they won’t leave the Gophers
Freshman safety Koi Perich and sophomore running back Darius Taylor have partnered with Minneapolis-based Roy Inc., which has developed a mobile app, Roy — an acronym for “return on you” — in which fans can make direct name, image and likeness contributions to specific athletes.
Similar to what Gophers players did last year when they committed to Dinkytown Athletes, the NIL collective that is officially endorsed by the athletic department, both Perich and Taylor posted on X:
“Gopher Fans, I’m not going anywhere, and if you love this team as much as I do, here’s your chance to make an impact!”
Perich, a true freshman from Esko, Minn., earned first-team All-Big Ten honors after leading the conference and ranking third nationally with five interceptions. He also had 34 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble. Perich also earned second-team all-conference honors as a return man, averaging 10.2 yards per punt return and 19.9 per kickoff return.
Taylor, a sophomore from Detroit, led the Gophers with 873 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 185 carries. He led the Big Ten in receptions by a running back and ranked third on the team with 50 receptions for 333 yards and two scores. Taylor’s 109.6 yards from scrimmage per game ranked fifth in the Big Ten.
Cale Johnston, the founder of Roy Inc., was looking for a direct way for fans to support players using NIL. The app provides that connection.
“Fans are more likely to get involved if they know exactly where their contributions are going,” Johnston said. “We’re hoping small deposits start to add up in a meaningful way.”
Those using the Roy app can designate how much and to whom they want to contribute; the entire amount would go to the athlete, and Roy Inc. would make money off a service fee that’s tacked onto the donation. In turn, the player produces exclusive content that donors can access via the app. Should an athlete change his or her mind and leave the program, those contributing would have their money refunded.
“We like to see the Gophers succeed, and we like to keep the talent here,” Johnston said.
