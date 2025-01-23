Minnesota’s 2024 team finished 8-5 with a win over Virginia Tech in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and featured a safety group full of young talent. Collins was essential in the recruiting of true freshman phenom Koi Perich, who earned first-team All-Big Ten honors after leading the conference and tying for fourth nationally with five interceptions. In addition, redshirt freshman Kerry Brown ranked third on the team with 63 tackles and had two interceptions and four pass breakups.