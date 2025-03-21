The Gophers on Thursday night received a commitment from three-star wide receiver Rico Blassingame from Union High School in Tolleson, Ariz., who announced on the X platform that he’ll join Minnesota’s 2026 recruiting class.
Blassingame, 6-3 and 180 pounds, is the 12th-ranked player in Arizona in the 2026 class and the 142nd-ranked wide receiver nationally in the 247Sports.com composite rating of major recruiting services. He has received scholarship offers from 14 other Power Four programs, including Indiana, Purdue, Washington and Wisconsin of the Big Ten, Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Central Florida and Kansas State of the Big 12 and Texas A&M of the SEC.
Blassingame caught 53 passes for 690 yards and five touchdowns as a junior last season and had 60 receptions for 593 yards and a TD as a sophomore.
He is the fifth player and first wide receiver to commit to Minnesota’s 2026 class. He joins Rocori offensive tackle Andrew Trout; Nashville Ensworth, Tenn., cornerback Justin Hopkins; Forest Lake defensive lineman Howie Johnson; and Downers Grove, Ill., quarterback Owen Lansu.