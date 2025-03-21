Blassingame, 6-3 and 180 pounds, is the 12th-ranked player in Arizona in the 2026 class and the 142nd-ranked wide receiver nationally in the 247Sports.com composite rating of major recruiting services. He has received scholarship offers from 14 other Power Four programs, including Indiana, Purdue, Washington and Wisconsin of the Big Ten, Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Central Florida and Kansas State of the Big 12 and Texas A&M of the SEC.