Gophers are having a better season than most of their old Big Ten West foes

For the Gophers, at 6-3 overall, this season in many ways resembles their 2021 and 2022 campaigns, when they finished in a second-place tie, one game behind the division winner. In 2021, had the Gophers (9-4, 6-3) flipped a 27-22 loss at Iowa into a win and all other results held, they would have won the West and played in the Big Ten Championship Game. In 2022, Minnesota (9-4, 5-4) would have won the West and played in Indianapolis had it flipped the result of a 20-10 loss to Purdue.