The Gophers football team received a commitment for its 2023 recruiting class when Kasson-Mantorville offensive lineman Reese Tripp announced on Twitter that he has chosen Minnesota.

"I want to thank @Coach_Fleck and @Callybrian for blessing me with this opportunity and letting me live out my dream of paying for @GopherFootball,'' Tripp tweeted, referring to coach P.J. Fleck and offensive line coach Brian Callahan.

After an amazing visit today with @GopherFootball @Coach_Fleck and @Callybrian I'm grateful and blessed to receive a scholarship offer from @GopherFootball. I'd also like to take the opportunity to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career @GopherFootball pic.twitter.com/4bpaTJHmIu — Reese Tripp (@TrippReese) January 31, 2022

Tripp, a 6-7, 325-pounder, becomes the first Minnesotan to commit to the Gophers 2023 class and the second player overall, joining wide receiver Anthony Brown of Springfield, Ohio. Tripp visited Minnesota as part of the team's Junior Day on Sunday, received his scholarship offer and committed. He also has offers from Iowa State, Central Michigan and Temple.