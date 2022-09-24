More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Photography
Photography
Gophers defeat Michigan State 34-7
The University of Minnesota took on Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2022.
Photography
Bethel beats St. John's 28-24
St. John's University takes on Bethel College at Royal Stadium in Arden Hills, Minn., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2022.
Friday night football: Woodbury vs. Burnsville
Burnsville High School took on undefeated Woodbury at Woodbury High School on Friday, September 23, 2022.
The story in full view: Minneapolis North honors the memory of Deshaun Hill Jr.
The high school's football team plays on in the aftermath of the murder of a teammate, their quarterback, in February.
'Promise of Youth' sculpture unveiled
The "Promise of Youth" sculpture was unveiled during a Minnesota Medal of Honor Memorial dedication held on the state capitol grounds.