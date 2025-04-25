Gophers dance team picks up a silver in the world champions jazz contest

The University of Minnesota dance team won a silver medal Friday for the jazz category at the International Cheer Union World Championships. Japan won the gold and Mexico earned third place in the jazz finals.
The Gophers’ jazz routine was one of two they presented in the world tournament, with pom being the second category.
Team USA faced fierce competition in the final round. Japan’s vertical lifts were impressive and Mexico’s industrial movements sharp. Australia’s team showed its beautiful use of patterns and lines, and England’s dancers performed an eye-popping piece with lots of aerial moves and spirals.
For the jazz category, the U.S. shared its routine set to Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” which the rapper made for the movie “8 Mile.” The U’s students created the dance back in the summer of 2022, and have revamped the choreography to make it even better.
The Gophers’ jazz performance looked terrific Friday morning. With its perfectly timed spins, gravity-defying flips and clean spacing, the team shared its incredible athleticism on the world stage.
Coach Amanda Gaines said the world tournament was a bit different than the experience of performing at the nationals in January.
“With all the different countries here, everyone is just so excited to support each other and just kind of connect and be in this dance community,” she said. “It’s competitive, for sure, but I think it’s just cool to see all the support and just watch all the teams, and celebrate each other and cheer each other on.”
There were over 50 countries represented in the world championships, which began Wednesday. Ten of those teams made it to the final round for both the jazz and pom categories. Gaines said the athletes from Minnesota had a chance to engage in some cultural exchange during the tournament.