University of Minnesota dance team moves onto the finals in world championships

The University of Minnesota dance team is one step closer to clinching two world championship titles.
Representing the United States at the International Cheer Union World Championships in Orlando, Fla., the Gophers dance team made it past the semifinal rounds in the pom and jazz categories Thursday, and will compete for the gold Friday.
The Gophers’ jazz piece, which debuted April 19 at the U’s Williams Arena, was powerful and fierce. There were moments when it almost appeared like a war dance, with perfectly synchronized turns and acrobatic showstoppers. The dancers flipped in the air, kicked their legs up and moved with precise, sharp movements.
Their pom routine, meanwhile, highlighted the sleek athleticism and elegant togetherness.
“Being here with all these other countries has truly broadened my perspective on the incredible talent we possess globally,” said freshman Emma Le. ”On a personal note, I am incredibly proud of my team for never compromising. This team stands as the greatest representation of the U.S. because of our unwavering drive to continuously improve with each performance."
The semifinal round for both the jazz and pom categories featured top-notch moves from the other teams as well. Mexico’s team created gorgeous diagonal lines in its jazz routine to music featuring a Hindi movie beat. Australia’s jazz routine brought Queen’s “Bicycle Race” to new heights, while Singapore’s team danced to a Jack White cover. South Korea’s pom routine incorporated hip-hop moves.
In all, there were 13 semifinalists who competed in the jazz contest and 21 teams for the pom routine. On Friday, 10 finalists will compete in each category.
The U’s dance team has already won a national championship this year, winning first place in pom and second place in jazz at the Universal Dance Association Dance Nationals in January. At the Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort, the team performed the same pom routine that won the national title, choreographed by coach Amanda Gaines, and a revamped jazz routine the team members first choreographed in 2022, set to Eminem’s “Lose Yourself.”