Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes a look at Joshua Dobbs, the Vikings' starting quarterback on Sunday. As a fourth-round pick in 2017, Dobbs came into the NFL with a label already: likely backup quarterback, if he survived in the league at all. Those labels determine opportunities and the situations quarterbacks ultimately end up in. Is Dobbs' ceiling higher than his path would suggest?

12:00: Gophers football beat writer Randy Johnson joins Rand to unpack Minnesota's path after last week's 27-26 heartbreaking loss to Illinois. The Big Ten West title is still in play, but so is missing a bowl game entirely.

26:00: Will the Wild score enough? And can the Wolves take their good play on the road?

