Podcast: Patrick Reusse on Niko Medved, Gophers hockey and the Twins

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in Minnesota sports. A buzzer-beater loss for Colorado State on Sunday means head coach Niko Medved is available. Will the Gophers hire him as soon as Monday?

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 24, 2025 at 1:34PM
University of Minnesota director of athletics at the Mark Coyle in February. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in Minnesota sports, which starts with a game between Colorado State and Maryland. A buzzer-beater loss for Colorado State on Sunday means head coach Niko Medved is available. Will the Gophers hire him as soon as Monday?

Plus a larger look at big schools dominating the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and a preview of the Gophers men’s hockey team in the NCAA tourney as well as the Twins starting their season this week.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

