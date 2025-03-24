Podcast: Patrick Reusse on Niko Medved, Gophers hockey and the Twins

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in Minnesota sports, which starts with a game between Colorado State and Maryland. A buzzer-beater loss for Colorado State on Sunday means head coach Niko Medved is available. Will the Gophers hire him as soon as Monday?
Plus a larger look at big schools dominating the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and a preview of the Gophers men’s hockey team in the NCAA tourney as well as the Twins starting their season this week.
