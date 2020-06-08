We're collecting your questions about the Gophers, the opening of Canterbury Park, 3M golf and other things you want to know from our writers. We'll run the answers to questions on the web later this week and in the print edition this weekend.
Here's where to send them:
Gophers sports: Football | Men's basketball | Women's basketball | Hockey | Spring sports.
Others: High school sports | Olympics | Golf | Horse racing | Outdoors
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
First-round stuff: U pitcher Meyer should be among top picks in MLB draft
Max Meyer of Woodbury is ranked No. 9 among prospects by mlb.com, and has talked or interviewed with about half of baseball's 30 teams.
Sports
Would players go? A look at issues surrounding the US Open
Novak Djokovic is fretting about "harsh" restrictions on players' entourages and other "extreme" changes proposed for the U.S. Open, if it is played starting in…
Golf
PGA Tour to hold minute of silence at 8:46 to honor Floyd
The PGA Tour is leaving the 8:46 a.m. tee time vacant this week at Colonial as part of a tribute to George Floyd and to support efforts to end racial and social injustice.
Sports
Wanna bet? Walk-up wagering will be allowed at Canterbury entrance
For those who aren't among the 250 fans per day invited to attend Canterbury Park when the season starts Wednesday, the track is setting up betting windows just outside the track.
Sports
Canterbury Park 2020 guide: Entries, odds, results, more
Canterbury Park opened its live horse racing season on Wednesday. Here's where you can get race entries, results and more information about the track.