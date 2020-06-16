Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck, volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon and University President Joan Gabel were announced Monday as members of the Big Ten Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition.

The coalition, initially announced in a June 1 letter from conference Commissioner Kevin Warren after George Floyd's killing, will "seek tangible ways to actively and constructively combat racism and hate around the world while also empowering student-athletes to express their rights to free speech and peaceful protest," according to a release.

Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle as well as student-athletes Seth Green (football) and Gadiva Hubbard (basketball) are the school's other representatives.

The Big Ten also announced a voter registration initiative, foster "open and honest dialogue with laws enforcement" and ensure equal opportunity to vote, per the release.

Megan Ryan

Twins add pitcher

The Twins signed undrafted free agent John Stankiewicz, a righthander from Fordham.

Stankiewicz was 2-1 with a 1.71 ERA in his junior season before college baseball shut down. He was 8-4 with a 1.47 ERA in 2019 after he entered the Rams rotation.

Sunday was the first day MLB clubs could sign undrafted free agents, a pool that is much larger than usual after the league shrank the draft from 40 to five rounds this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Players are limited to $20,000 bonuses.

La VELLE E. NEAL III

Saints to open season with six in Sioux Falls

The St. Paul Saints will begin their American Association title defense with six games against the Sioux Falls Canaries at "The Birdcage" stadium in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Saints will be the road team for a three-game series July 3-5 and, after a day off, be the home team for three games July 7-9.

The Saints, using Sioux Falls as a hub to start the 60-game season, will play their first true road series against the Milwaukee Milkmen — Milwaukee also is one of the three hub cities, with Fargo-Moorhead — on July 10-12 and their first "home" games against a team other than the Canaries on July 14 when they begin a six-game homestand that starts with the Winnipeg Goldeyes.