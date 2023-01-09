Gophers coach P.J. Fleck promoted tight ends coach Greg Harbaugh to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach on Monday, replacing Kirk Ciarrocca, who left Friday to take that same job at Rutgers.

The Gophers have not indicated who their primary play caller will be, as Harbaugh will join Matt Simon as co-offensive coordinator. Simon also coaches the team's wide receivers.

Harbaugh, whose name is pronounced HAR-boe, is not related to Jim and John Harbaugh (Har-baw), the head coaches for Michigan and the Baltimore Ravens, respectively.

Greg Harbaugh, the new Gophers coordinator, played both quarterback and receiver at Averett University in Virginia. He started coaching under Fleck in quality control at Western Michigan in 2015 and moved into that role with the Gophers in 2017.

Harbaugh became Minnesota's tight ends coach last year and helped Brevyn Spann-Ford blossom with 42 receptions for 497 yards and two touchdowns.

Simon has been part of Fleck's staff since 2014 at Western Michigan. He moved into his co-offensive coordinator role in 2020, working with Mike Sanford Jr., for two seasons and Ciarrocca last season.

Gophers co-offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Greg Harbaugh

Ciarrocca, who was making $950,000 with the Gophers, left for Rutgers, where he'll get a three-year guaranteed contract worth $1.5 million per season.

The Gophers also announced that Brian Callahan will remain in his role as run game coordinator/offensive line coach.