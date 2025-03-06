Host Michael Rand starts with three basketball games from Wednesday. The Gophers women lost in the Big Ten Tournament opener against Washington, leaving their NCAA tournament hopes in jeopardy. The Gophers men lost at home to Wisconsin, but a bigger question about their future emerged. And Jaden McDaniels had 29 points in a Wolves win, continuing a stretch of excellence.
Podcast: A Vikings free agency primer; Two Gophers teams await fate
Host Michael Rand starts with three basketball games from Wednesday. Andrew Krammer joins Rand to break down everything he learned during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
11:00: Andrew Krammer joins Rand to break down everything he learned during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Where do things stand with Sam Darnold? And who will the Vikings be targeting in the draft and free agency?
33:00: Defensive players to watch in free agency.
