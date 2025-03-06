Sports

Podcast: A Vikings free agency primer; Two Gophers teams await fate

Host Michael Rand starts with three basketball games from Wednesday. Andrew Krammer joins Rand to break down everything he learned during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 6, 2025 at 4:35PM
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels, right, has been a scoring force lately. (Kyle Phillips/The Associated Press)

Host Michael Rand starts with three basketball games from Wednesday. The Gophers women lost in the Big Ten Tournament opener against Washington, leaving their NCAA tournament hopes in jeopardy. The Gophers men lost at home to Wisconsin, but a bigger question about their future emerged. And Jaden McDaniels had 29 points in a Wolves win, continuing a stretch of excellence.

11:00: Andrew Krammer joins Rand to break down everything he learned during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Where do things stand with Sam Darnold? And who will the Vikings be targeting in the draft and free agency?

33:00: Defensive players to watch in free agency.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

Daily Delivery

