Developing a bond with the head coach during the recruiting process is a big deal for four-star California big man Parker Jefferson. That’s why hitting it off quickly with Gophers coach Ben Johnson means a lot.
Gophers’ four-star recruiting target Parker Jefferson excited after his visit
The Gophers made a solid impression on 6-10 senior Parker Jefferson from Inglewood, Calif., after his official visit last week. He plans to still visit USC before deciding in late November.
A 6-10 senior at Inglewood High School, Jefferson scheduled an official visit with the Gophers based on his early vibe with Johnson. Their relationship only grew stronger after his trip to Minnesota last week.
“I grew a liking to Coach Johnson after we talked,” Jefferson said. “It was great to finally get on campus and see the facilities and just get a glimpse of everything.”
The atmosphere at the U football team’s homecoming victory against Maryland was a highlight on his recruiting trip, but Jefferson was most impressed with how the Gophers want to utilize his talent in their system.
“Most of the sets and actions they run are with the big catching it and making a play,” Jefferson said. “They just like the fact that I can give them post-up opportunities and also get in a position where I’m more of a playmaker and like a quarterback on the offense. They know I can make those passes. They know I can shoot, and they know I can take it off the bounce.”
Jefferson could see himself “thriving” with the Gophers as a freshman next season, but he isn’t ready to make a decision on his future. He said his college announcement likely won’t be until Nov. 20, which is at the end of the early national signing period.
Jefferson moved from Texas to finish his high school career in Southern California. He played his first three years at Waxahachie, a southern suburb of Dallas. The Gophers watched him in workouts at Inglewood and offered a scholarship earlier in October.
The 230-pound Jefferson currently ranks as a four-star prospect by ESPN and three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals. He has several high major offers but only has plans for one more official visit with USC in mid-November.
Last weekend, the Gophers hosted Jefferson and SoCal Academy senior wing Jacob Ross, who is planning to announce his decision Thursday.
“I think it really surprised all of us,” Jefferson said about the Twin Cities. “It was my first time in Minnesota. I thought the university was going to be in the middle of nowhere. It’s literally not far from downtown Minneapolis. I think it was just great to finally get out there and see everything.”
Four-star, 6-6 SoCal Academy senior Jacob Ross will announce his college decision Thursday afternoon after visiting the Gophers last week.