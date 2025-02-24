Better to be underdogs? The Gophers feel the pressure when they are favored to win

The Wildcats (14-13, 5-11 Big Ten) made back-to-back NCAA tournaments for the first time in 2023 and 2024, but they’re having a down year. Announcing a season-ending foot injury Feb. 1 to second-leading scorer Brooks Barnhizer didn’t help. Northwestern lost six of seven games, including three straight before a convincing 70-49 win at Ohio State last Thursday. Nick Martinelli, who had 18 points vs. the Buckeyes, is tied for the Big Ten scoring lead with 19.7 points per game with Wisconsin’s John Tonje.