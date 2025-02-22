The best Williams Arena crowds this season for Gophers men’s basketball games have been on Saturday afternoons after there was buzz during the week about the team being on the upswing.
Gophers men’s basketball team squanders enthusiasm with home loss to Penn State
The Gophers drew a fired-up crowd to Williams Arena after upsets of USC and UCLA, then lost to the Big Ten’s last-place team.
That was the case when the Gophers hosted Penn State after Ben Johnson’s team completed a sweep of Big Ten teams in Los Angeles to get in contention for a possible first-round bye in the Big Ten tournament next month.
Being favored wasn’t a position the Gophers handled well Saturday, when they lost 69-60 to the last-place Nittany Lions at the Barn.
In a game eerily similar to a bad home loss against Washington on Feb. 1, the Gophers suffered another letdown Saturday. Scoring problems showed when they missed 13 straight shots and went without a field goal for the final nine minutes of the first half.
The Gophers (14-13, 6-10 Big Ten) led 24-15 in the first half after Lu’Cye Patterson’s three-pointer, but they didn’t score another field goal until the second half.
Point-blank layups. Wide-open three-pointers. Midrange jumpers. Nothing dropped through the net.
Femi Odukale had a team-high 15 points, but he fouled out. So did Patterson, who had 10 points. Dawson Garcia had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, but the Gophers shot just 34% from the field.
During a 20-minute span touching both halves, Penn State (15-13, 4-13) outscored the Gophers 31-11, including 13 straight points in the second half.
Frank Mitchell scored on a putback to end the scoring drought and finally give fans something to cheer, but the Nittany Lions responded.
Nick Kern’s dunk forced Johnson to call a timeout to make another adjustment before the margin got out of reach at 50-37 with 8½ minutes to play.
Defense wasn’t the issue in the first half with the Gophers holding Penn State to under 40% shooting and forcing seven turnovers. That didn’t carry over to the second half and made the scoring woes hurt even more.
In wins against UCLA and USC, the Gophers trailed by 17 and 14 points in the first half, but they pulled off comeback wins behind Garcia and Patterson, who had season highs of 25 and 32 points in those games.
The senior leaders both struggled Saturday, though. Garcia and Patterson combined for 21 points on 6-for-29 shooting from the field.
In the second half, Odukale made Gophers' faithful erupt after a baseline slam plus the foul. Odukale converted the three-point play to make it 57-49 with 5:13 remaining.
Patterson, Odukale and Isaac Asuma hit six consecutive free throws to cut it to 60-57 with 1:43 left. But the Nittany Lions went 23-for-25 at the foul line to give themselves enough cushion to pull off their first conference road win this season.
Yanic Konan Niederhauser, who missed the first meeting with the Gophers because of an ankle injury, finished with 24 points on 9-for-14 shooting for the Nittany Lions.
- Penn State was in desperation mode and playing to get within the top 15 in the standings to qualify for the Big Ten tournament. The Gophers, who won 69-61 in State College, Pa., on Feb. 4, entered Saturday in 12th place, but they aren’t guaranteed to make the conference tourney just yet.
Falling in the first of back-to-back home games, the Gophers face even more pressure hosting Northwestern on Tuesday. The Wildcats are also battling to be eligible to play in the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis.
