Five Gophers men’s basketball newcomers who could have an immediate impact

The Gophers open a new season Wednesday against Oral Roberts, and there will be some immediate opportunities for at least five newcomers to make their mark.

By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 4, 2024 at 5:59PM
Brennan Rigsby, a transfer from Oregon, brings high-level athleticism to the Gophers. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Newcomers steal the spotlight in exhibition games across the country each year when fans get their first glimpse at the next stars for their college basketball teams.

From top incoming freshmen to stud transfers, the Big Ten seems to always have its fair share of players ready to make a name for themselves.

The Gophers men’s basketball team made its debut in front of the home crowd with two public exhibitions at Williams Arena for the first time since 2017-18.

Getting to know coach Ben Johnson’s revamped 2024-25 roster will take time, especially with 11 players in their first year with the program.

Some new faces likely to be heavily in the mix this season are also dealing with injuries. Canisius transfer Frank Mitchell, who hurt his shoulder vs. Hamline, is a frontcourt starter when healthy. Toledo transfer Tyler Cochran, sitting until December after foot surgery, is a lockdown wing defender.

“You have a roster filled with interchangeable parts,” Johnson said. “You got a lot of guys who can contribute to winning. Now it’s our job to figure out that formula.”

Here are five Gophers newcomers who could make an impact for Johnson’s team beginning in Wednesday’s opener vs. Oral Roberts:

Brennan Rigsby

Position: Guard

Eligibility left: One year

Height, weight: 6-3, 185

Hometown: De Beque, Colo.

Skinny: The bouncy Oregon transfer, who boasts a 40-inch vertical jump, made an entertaining first impression with his three-point range and crowd-pleasing dunks in two exhibitions. Rigsby led the Gophers with 16.5 points per game on 57% field goal shooting (12-for-21) and 50% on three-pointers (7-for-14).

Isaac Asuma

Position: Guard

Eligibility left: Four years

Height, weight: 6-3, 195

Hometown: Cherry, Minn.

Skinny: Former four-star recruit made playing point guard in his first two unofficial college games look easy. Asuma had a team-high 13 assists and just three turnovers while averaging 30 minutes. Could be one of Big Ten’s best freshmen.

Gophers freshman Isaac Asuma already knows Williams Arena after starring in the state tournament there for Cherry, Minn. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Lu’Cye Patterson

Position: Guard

Eligibility left: One year

Height, weight: 6-2, 200

Hometown: Minneapolis

Skinny: Getting healthy was a big plus for Patterson, who sat the first exhibition with a shoulder injury. After being asked to be a primary scorer last season at Charlotte (14.6 points per game), he gets to show off his facilitating skills as well in a deep Gophers backcourt.

Lu'Cye Patterson will be counted on to score immediately after transferring from Charlotte. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Trey Edmonds

Position: Power forward/center

Eligibility left: One year

Height, weight: 6-10, 250

Hometown: Aurora, Colo.

Skinny: First time Edmonds played at the Barn was when he scored 12 points in Texas San Antonio’s loss to the Gophers last season. His inside presence could be big for the Gophers with Mitchell’s shoulder injury.

Trey Edmonds, a 6-10 transfer from Texas San Antonio, fills an immediate need inside. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Femi Odukale

Position: Guard

Eligibility left: One year

Height, weight: 6-6, 215

Hometown: New York

Skinny: New Mexico State transfer with Minnesota ties will try to duplicate his success the last time he played in a power conference (Seton Hall and Pittsburgh) when he had highs of 28 points, nine assists and six steals in different games. Lingering hip injury kept him out of exhibition games.

Femi Odukale, a transfer from New Mexico State, has experience and tools to play in a power conference like the Big Ten. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller covers Gophers men's basketball and college basketball for the Star Tribune. He has 13 years of experience covering Twin Cities college and professional sports. 

