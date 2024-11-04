Newcomers steal the spotlight in exhibition games across the country each year when fans get their first glimpse at the next stars for their college basketball teams.
Five Gophers men’s basketball newcomers who could have an immediate impact
The Gophers open a new season Wednesday against Oral Roberts, and there will be some immediate opportunities for at least five newcomers to make their mark.
From top incoming freshmen to stud transfers, the Big Ten seems to always have its fair share of players ready to make a name for themselves.
The Gophers men’s basketball team made its debut in front of the home crowd with two public exhibitions at Williams Arena for the first time since 2017-18.
Getting to know coach Ben Johnson’s revamped 2024-25 roster will take time, especially with 11 players in their first year with the program.
Some new faces likely to be heavily in the mix this season are also dealing with injuries. Canisius transfer Frank Mitchell, who hurt his shoulder vs. Hamline, is a frontcourt starter when healthy. Toledo transfer Tyler Cochran, sitting until December after foot surgery, is a lockdown wing defender.
“You have a roster filled with interchangeable parts,” Johnson said. “You got a lot of guys who can contribute to winning. Now it’s our job to figure out that formula.”
Here are five Gophers newcomers who could make an impact for Johnson’s team beginning in Wednesday’s opener vs. Oral Roberts:
Brennan Rigsby
Position: Guard
Eligibility left: One year
Height, weight: 6-3, 185
Hometown: De Beque, Colo.
Skinny: The bouncy Oregon transfer, who boasts a 40-inch vertical jump, made an entertaining first impression with his three-point range and crowd-pleasing dunks in two exhibitions. Rigsby led the Gophers with 16.5 points per game on 57% field goal shooting (12-for-21) and 50% on three-pointers (7-for-14).
Isaac Asuma
Position: Guard
Eligibility left: Four years
Height, weight: 6-3, 195
Hometown: Cherry, Minn.
Skinny: Former four-star recruit made playing point guard in his first two unofficial college games look easy. Asuma had a team-high 13 assists and just three turnovers while averaging 30 minutes. Could be one of Big Ten’s best freshmen.
Lu’Cye Patterson
Position: Guard
Eligibility left: One year
Height, weight: 6-2, 200
Hometown: Minneapolis
Skinny: Getting healthy was a big plus for Patterson, who sat the first exhibition with a shoulder injury. After being asked to be a primary scorer last season at Charlotte (14.6 points per game), he gets to show off his facilitating skills as well in a deep Gophers backcourt.
Trey Edmonds
Position: Power forward/center
Eligibility left: One year
Height, weight: 6-10, 250
Hometown: Aurora, Colo.
Skinny: First time Edmonds played at the Barn was when he scored 12 points in Texas San Antonio’s loss to the Gophers last season. His inside presence could be big for the Gophers with Mitchell’s shoulder injury.
Femi Odukale
Position: Guard
Eligibility left: One year
Height, weight: 6-6, 215
Hometown: New York
Skinny: New Mexico State transfer with Minnesota ties will try to duplicate his success the last time he played in a power conference (Seton Hall and Pittsburgh) when he had highs of 28 points, nine assists and six steals in different games. Lingering hip injury kept him out of exhibition games.
