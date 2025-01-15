But Goldin is tied for the Big Ten scoring lead with 22 points per game in league play, which included a career-high 36 points in a 94-75 win vs. No. 22 UCLA. Wolf, projected as a first-round NBA draft pick, averages 15.4 points in league play, but he also ranks second in the Big Ten in rebounding (10.0) and seventh in assists (4.4).