ROSEMONT, ILL. – Dawson Garcia has aspirations to be an All-America and battle for Big Ten Player of the Year honors in his last season with the Gophers.
Ben Johnson, Gophers veterans talk up the team’s newcomers at Big Ten media day
Gophers leading scorer Dawson Garcia was named to the All-Big Ten preseason team, and help is on the way with returning seniors and impressive newcomers.
The talented 6-11 forward needs the numbers and victories to accomplish those individual goals, but the Gophers won’t be a one-man show.
Garcia, who was named to the All-Big Ten preseason team, will share the leadership role with fellow senior returnees Mike Mitchell Jr. and Parker Fox, who joined him Thursday at Big Ten media day.
Opposing teams might dread double teaming Garcia because the Gophers have a variety of scoring options.
“I think we could have five to six guys in double-figure scoring,” Gophers coach Ben Johnson said. “Dawson’s going to do his deal. But we have multiple guys who are going to fill that [go-to] role.”
Johnson’s excited about what Minneapolis native and Charlotte transfer Lu’Cye Patterson can bring to the backcourt with Mitchell as the only returning guard.
“He’s finally on a team where he doesn’t have to do everything offensively,” Johnson said of Patterson. “I think he’s seeing a lot of joy in being able to set teammates up and make teammates better. To be viewed as that total guard.”
Other newcomers who have impressed the Gophers so far in practice include 6-8, 260-pound Canisius transfer Frank Mitchell, who averaged 11.6 rebounds last season.
“He was fourth in the nation in rebounding last year,” Garcia said. “He brings a ton of energy and it’s contagious each and every day.”
Another player who brings energy and versatility to the Gophers has been senior wing Femi Odukale, who played at Pittsburgh, Seton Hall and New Mexico State before transferring to Minnesota.
“He’s one of the guys we talk about a lot,” Fox said. “He’s got a good feel. He’s played high major basketball. He understands the game at a really high level.”
Oregon transfer and senior guard Brennan Rigsby has opened eyes in practice as well with his scoring ability and athleticism. Rigsby had a 19-point performance vs. Michigan last season.
“He’s really been surprising to me,” Fox said. “He’s a three-level scorer who shoots the ball really well. He can score off the bounce and is really, really athletic. He’ll explode to the rim and dunk on people, but he also has a good touch.”
Crowl, Holloman lead
Minnesota natives Steven Crowl and Tre Holloman both represented their respective Big Ten teams in a different role Thursday at Big Ten media day.
A Michigan State junior guard from Cretin-Derham Hall, Holloman played the best basketball of his career at the end of last season, including in the Big Ten tournament back home at Target Center. He hopes to see some carryover.
“I’m a veteran now, so I have to be that leader for the young guys,” Holloman said. “It’s a great feeling for me.”
Crowl, a 7-foot Wisconsin senior from Eastview, remembers when he was still leaning on the leadership of past Badgers veterans such as Lakeville North alums Tyler Wahl and Nate Reuvers, but others are looking up to him now, too.
“Feels like time has flown by,” Crowl said. “Now I’m that guy trying to teach some of the younger guys and transfers how to be a Badger.”
One of those newcomers is former Breck standout Daniel Freitag, who could be ready to be an impact freshman for Wisconsin this season.
“He’s been great so far,” Crowl said. “He shows flashes of greatness some days just with his athleticism and stuff he can do. But he’s going to learn how to be a guard in the Big Ten.”
