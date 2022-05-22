Northwestern rallied for two runs in the eighth inning and six in the ninth to beat the Gophers 8-5 on Saturday afternoon at Siebert Field in their final game of the season.

Aidan Maldonado pitched seven shutout innings before Minnesota's bullpen got roughed up.

Maldonado gave up four hits, struck out eight and walked three for the Gophers (16-36, 6-18 Big Ten), who finished last in the conference standings; only the top eight teams advance to the Big Ten tournament starting Wednesday in Omaha.

Chase Stanke hit his 13th homer of the season in the seventh inning, giving the Gophers a 5-0 lead.

Anthony Calarco's two-run homer in the ninth got the Wildcats (24-27, 10-14) within 5-4 and Ruben Fontes' two-run double put them ahead 6-5.

Bethel wins in NCAA

Bethel scored seven runs in the ninth inning to beat Wooster 12-7 on Friday in the St. Louis Regional of the NCAA Division III baseball tournament in Alton, Ill. Noah Wenberg's two-run single put the Royals (34-9) ahead 9-7.

After their first NCAA win in school history, Bethel played host Webster on Saturday night.

Crown College of St. Bonifacius, Minn., lost to Webster 9-7 in its first game. The Polars (30-14) will play Wooster at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in an elimination game.

