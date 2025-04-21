Gophers add former UAB forward Tracey Bershers

The Gophers women’s basketball team added another player via the NCAA’s transfer portal in forward Tracey Bershers, who comes to Minnesota from Alabama-Birmingham.
The 6-2 Bershers, from Fort Smith, Ark., has a year of eligibility remaining. She is the older sister of Zoey Bershers, a 6-3 center who will be a freshman for the Gophers this fall. Tracey Bershers played two seasons at UAB with their older sister, Sara.
Tracey Bershers led UAB in three-point shooting (43.4%) and in threes made (56, one ahead of her sister). She started her college career at Oklahoma State before moving to UAB. She played in 28 games, all starts, averaging 9.1 points in the 2023-24 season.
This past season Bershers appeared in 32 games, all off the bench, averaging 6.5 points and 3.1 rebounds. All but 14 of her made field goals came from behind the arc.
Bershers is the second addition via the portal for the Gophers, who added graduate guard Brylee Glenn from Kansas State last week.
It makes an already rather deep Gophers roster even deeper. Minnesota returns all five starters from the team that just won the WBIT tournament, an accomplishment achieved without injured players Mara Braun and Taylor Woodson, both of whom should return this fall.
Zoey Bershers, an all-Arkansas player, and guard Makena Christian, who was ranked as the No. 52 recruit in her class by ESPN, will be freshman. Nia Holloway and Kennedy Klick, who got important minutes last season, will return as well.