Good things are happening on the Echo Trail

One of the lodges on the lake, Whispering Pines, was sold a few years ago, and those of us who knew and liked the former owners were nervous about what a change in ownership might bring. Across Minnesota, lodges like Whispering Pines that were built in the 1920s have been struggling to survive as they deal with high maintenance costs and, consequently, there has been a 30% drop in the number of resorts operating in Minnesota over the last 30 years.