"The Uninvited," by Dorothy Macardle
The book, originally published in the United Kingdom as "Uneasy Freehold," was made into a movie in 1944 starring Ray Milland and Ruth Hussey. As soon as I began reading the review of the book I recognized the plot and remembered the movie. I would guess the old adage, "The book is always better than the movie" is likely true in the case of "The Uninvited."
Marci Whitbeck, Hastings
What are you reading now that you recommend? Send an email, with your name and city, to books@startribune.com
