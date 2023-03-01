As Golden Valley's police department tries to staff up, Hennepin County Sheriff's deputies account for a growing proportion of police shifts — costing the city more than $60,000 to date.

Like many police departments, Golden Valley has seen high turnover since 2020, but the city's hiring difficulty has stood out in the Twin Cities metro. Last month, city officials said there were just eight sworn officers responding to emergency calls, and eight unarmed "community service officers" handling less-urgent matters like parking complaints and theft reports. The department is budgeted for 31 officers..

The police union that represents Golden Valley officers, Law Enforcement Labor Services, declared the city's police ranks "dangerously low." Union leaders have blamed the staffing shortage on reform efforts that they say are going too far.

Turnover and attrition have been growing problems for Golden Valley since at least 2018, with turnover increasing to its highest levels in 2021 and 2022, according to city data. In August, the City Council approved a contract with Hennepin County to use deputies to cover policing shifts. Sheriff's deputies have been policing the city since October.

From the beginning of October until the end of 2022, deputies covered 33 shifts for Golden Valley police, resulting in 329 work hours, according to Hennepin County Major Patrick Enderlein. In the first six weeks of 2023, Enderlein said, deputies had already covered 28 shifts totaling 289 hours.

Hennepin County's rates range from $51.56 per hour for a deputy to as much as $116.11 per hour for a captain working overtime. As of last week, Enderlein said Hennepin County services had cost Golden Valley $60,273.01.

Golden Valley officers make between $36.39 and $48.48 per hour this year under a new contract, with new officers eligible for up to $10,000 in bonuses.

"Staff is always mindful of the budget set forth by the City Council," Police Chief Virgil Green said in an emailed statement. "The services provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office have been cost-effective and within the City's budget."

A private security firm, Bloomington-based Belcom, is occasionally helping Golden Valley detectives with investigations after the council approved a contract for those services in August at $85 per hour. Belcom owner Doug Belton declined to specify how much of that went to officers, but said while investigators are all former police officers, none are former Golden Valley officers. Belton said investigators' hours have been "sporadic" since the contract was signed — helping write up a report here, interviewing a witness there.

Belton said Golden Valley is the only department where his investigators are working, but as departments across the state have more trouble hiring, he is planning to shop his services more broadly.

The extra help has kept police response times from rising.

Data the police department publishes weekly showed that the time it took law enforcement to respond to a call last week — 6.6 minutes — is about the same as response times in 2021, and faster than response times for most of 2022. Response times to "priority 1" calls, a broad category encompassing incidents from assaults to allergic reactions, was just over five minutes for one week in February, compared with just over three minutes in June 2020, though the response time has varied week to week.

Green said the department has been slower to respond to "priority 4" calls — the lowest priority calls that include reports of roadkill and abandoned cars — but that overall response times have not suffered.

"GVPD response times continue to fall well within previous response time data," Green said in an emailed statement, "and we will continue to track all response times to ensure we are providing the highest level of service to the community."