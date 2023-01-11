Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Here's the complete list of winners and nominees of the 80th Golden Globes.

MOVIES

Best motion picture — drama

Winner | "The Fabelmans"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Elvis"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Actress in a motion picture — drama

Winner | Cate Blanchett, "Tár"

Olivia Colman, "Empire of Light"

Viola Davis, "The Woman King"

Ana de Armas, "Blonde"

Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"

Actor in a motion picture — drama

Winner | Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

Hugh Jackman, "The Son"

Bill Nighy, "Living"

Jeremy Pope, "The Inspection"

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

Winner | "The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Babylon"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

"Triangle of Sadness"

Actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Winner | Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Lesley Manville, "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"

Margot Robbie, "Babylon"

Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Menu"

Emma Thompson, "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"

Actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Winner | Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Diego Calva, "Babylon"

Daniel Craig, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

Adam Driver, "White Noise"

Ralph Fiennes, "The Menu"

Motion picture — animated

Winner | "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

"Inu-Oh"

"Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"Turning Red"

Motion picture — foreign language

Winner | "Argentina, 1985" (Argentina, U.S.)

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany)

"Close" (Belgium)

"Decision to Leave" (South Korea)

"RRR" (India)

Supporting actress in a motion picture

Winner | Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Dolly de Leon, "Triangle of Sadness"

Carey Mulligan, "She Said"

Supporting actor in a motion picture

Winner | Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brad Pitt, "Babylon"

Eddie Redmayne, "The Good Nurse"

Director — motion picture

Winner | Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"

James Cameron, "Avatar: The Way of Water"

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Baz Luhrmann, "Elvis"

Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Screenplay — motion picture

Winner | Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Todd Field, "Tár"

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Sarah Polley, "Women Talking"

Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, "The Fabelmans"

Original score — motion picture

Winner | Justin Hurwitz, "Babylon"

Carter Burwell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Alexandre Desplat, "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

Hildur Guonadóttir, "Women Talking"

John Williams, "The Fabelmans"

Original song — motion picture

Winner | "Naatu Naatu" by M.M. Keeravani, Chandrabose ("RRR")

"Carolina" by Taylor Swift ("Where the Crawdads Sing")

"Ciao Papa" by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro ("Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio")

"Hold My Hand" by Lady Gaga and Bloodpop ("Top Gun: Maverick")

"Lift Me Up" by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever")

TELEVISION

Television series — drama

Winner | "House of the Dragon"

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"Ozark"

"Severance"

Actress in a television series — drama

Winner | Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Emma D'Arcy, "House of the Dragon"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"

Hilary Swank, "Alaska Daily"

Actor in a television series, drama

Winner | Kevin Costner, "Yellowstone"

Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"

Diego Luna, "Andor"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Adam Scott, "Severance"

Television series — musical or comedy

Winner | "Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"Hacks"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Wednesday"

Actress in a television series — musical or comedy

Winner | Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Actor in a television series — musical or comedy

Winner | Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

Winner | "The White Lotus"

"Black Bird"

"Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

"The Dropout"

"Pam & Tommy"

Actress in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

Winner | Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"

Jessica Chastain, "George & Tammy"

Julia Garner, "Inventing Anna"

Lily James, "Pam & Tommy"

Julia Roberts, "Gaslit"

Actor in a limited series, anthology series or television motion picture

Winner | Evan Peters, "Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Taron Egerton, "Black Bird"

Colin Firth, "The Staircase"

Andrew Garfield, "Under the Banner of Heaven"

Sebastian Stan, "Pam & Tommy"

Supporting actress in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

Winner | Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Claire Danes, "Fleishman Is in Trouble"

Daisy Edgar-Jones, "Under the Banner of Heaven"

Niecy Nash, "Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Aubrey Plaza, "The White Lotus"

Supporting actor in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

Winner | Paul Walter Hauser, "Black Bird"

F. Murray Abraham, "The White Lotus"

Domhnall Gleeson, "The Patient"

Richard Jenkins, "Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Seth Rogen, "Pam & Tommy"

Supporting actress — musical-comedy or drama television series

Winner | Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Supporting actor — musical-comedy or drama television series

Winner | Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

John Lithgow, "The Old Man"

Jonathan Pryce, "The Crown"

John Turturro, "Severance"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"