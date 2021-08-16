Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson declined a spot on the United States team that will compete at wrestling's senior world championships Oct. 2-10 in Oslo, Norway.

The Gophers wrestler from Apple Valley had until Sunday to notify USA Wrestling whether he would accept an automatic berth to the world championships. The nine U.S. wrestlers who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics this month were offered the automatic spots. Steveson was the only one to decline.

Steveson has not said if he will return to school for his senior season in 2021-22.

RACHEL BLOUNT