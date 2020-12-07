Q: I became a huge fan of the series "Godfather of Harlem." The acting was great and overall it was very entertaining. I was wondering if there are any plans for bringing it back for a second season and, if so, when.

A: The Epix drama began production of a second season in November, with telecasts planned for sometime in 2021. The series will continue to be what the network calls "a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history" through the actions of mobster Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker, also an executive producer of the show) and the radical Malcolm X (Nigel Thatch).

CBS emphasized originality

Q: Most of the programs that I watch are on CBS and I have noticed there is always a CBS ORIGINAL printed at the beginning. I never noticed it until this year so just wondered about it.

A: In October, CBS announced an "updated brand identity" to clearly distinguish CBS programming in the ever more crowded media world. Part of that plan, the network said, "Content on CBS and CBS-owned platforms will be tagged with 'CBS Original,' 'CBS News,' "CBS Sports' or 'CBS Presents' to reinforce [the network's] role as a leading creator and content provider for its platforms and many others." You may also have noticed new uses of the famous CBS Eye, as well as music cue, all aimed at making you more aware that you are watching something from CBS.

