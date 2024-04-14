Coming into Saturday's game with Minnesota United FC, the Houston Dynamo had an odd offensive combination: they had the best possession numbers of any MLS team, but had scored the second-fewest goals in the Western Conference.

The Dynamo lost the possession battle in St. Paul, but thanks to Sebastian Kowalczyk's 77th-minute, long-range strike, the visitors walked out with a 2-1 victory.

Kowalczyk picked up the ball on his own in the Loons half, but he managed to dribble through rookie defender Hugo Bacharach, and place a shot from outside the penalty area past Dayne St. Clair.

The Loons will rue a missed opportunity to open the scoring in the 34th minute. Houston botched an attempt to play a series of short passes from a goal kick, leading to Wil Trapp's one-time shot from the edge of the six-yard box. Goalkeeper Steve Clark, desperately launching himself at the shot, got a small piece of the ball, but the shot looped to the Houston goal line.

Trapp, still running, missed a chance to poke the ball home, and lunging Dynamo defender Ethan Bartlow managed to clear the ball when it was partially, but not fully, across the goal line. Replays were inconclusive about whether the ball had crossed the line, and the video assistant referee declined to ask the on-field referee to review.

Four minutes later, a Loon did get the ball into the back of the net – unfortunately, his own. A corner kick rebounded off the thigh of Minnesota midfielder Alejandro Bran, whose view of the ball was obscured by a diving Houston player, and the carom flew past Dayne St. Clair for an own goal.

The Loons did tie the score in the 70th minute, through Franco Fragapane. After an incisive through-ball from Wil Trapp, which put Robin Lod into wide-open space down the right side, Lod played an intelligent pass to pick out Fragapane's late run into the penalty area, and all Fragapane had to do was pass the ball into the back of an open net.

Seven minutes later, though, Kowalczyk's goal gave Houston the lead again, and despite a late, late Fragapane scissors-kick that Clark palmed away, and an even later header from Jordan Adebayo-Smith that the keeper clawed off the line, the goal was enough for the Dynamo to take all three points.