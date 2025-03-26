The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Thursday, March 27
1. GloRilla: Last seen in town opening for her “Wanna Be” collaborator Megan Thee Stallion at Target Center last May, the sly-tongued Memphis rapper born Gloria Hallelujah Woods is coming back around on her first major headlining tour with her own Grammy-nominated hit, “Yah Glo!,” plus lots of other high-profile features to her name. You can also hear her on Tyler, the Creator’s “Sticky” and Teddy Swim’s “You Got It,” plus she recruited Sexxy Red and T-Pain to guest on “What U Kno About Me” and “I Luv Her,” respectively, each featured on last year’s debut album, “Glorious.” There’ll be a lot of familiar tunes and vocal tracks featured in the show. Real Boston Richey and Queen Key open. (8 p.m. the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., all ages, $79, ticketmaster.com)
2. St. Paul Chamber Orchestra: The world’s most renowned violist, SPCO artistic partner Tabea Zimmermann, will demonstrate that German romantic Max Bruch wasn’t just a one-hit wonder with his First Violin Concerto. He also created a double concerto for viola and clarinet that Zimmermann will perform with clarinetist Sang Yoon Kim and the orchestra, concluding a concert that features works by Franz Schubert, Erich Korngold and Paul Hindemith. (7 p.m. Thu., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley; 11 a.m. Fri. and 7 p.m. Sat., Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 3 p.m. Sun., St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi; $16-$68, students and children free, thespco.org)
Also: On their first U.S. tour, the French jazz ensemble Les Egares Quartet reunites two noteworthy duos, Malian kora palyer Ballaké Sissoko and cellist Vincent Segal with accordionist Vincent Peirani and soprano saxophonist Émile Parisien (7:30 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $33-$38); 1970s singer/songwriters Al Stewart of “Year of the Cat” fame and Livingston Taylor, known for “I’ll Come Running,” team up (7:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, $59-$89); the Satoko Fujii Tokyo Trio is led by one of Japan’s buzziest jazz pianists (7:30 p.m. Berlin, $15-$22); Robert Wilkinson keeps firing up the Twin Cities favorite ‘80s power pop band, the Flamin’ Oh’s, with opener Jon Berg (8 p.m. Turf Club, $); Twin Cities Francophiles Dan Chouinard and Maria Jette entertain with French pop music, from the 1920s to the ‘60s (7 p.m. Crooners, $30-$40).
Friday, March 28
3. Leif Ove Andsnes : When discussing the great concert pianists of the 21st century, this Norwegian master has to enter into the conversation. An 11-time Grammy nominee and six-time Gramophone Award winner (call them England’s equivalent of the classical Grammys), Andsnes has been offering interpretations of increasing depth in recent years. That makes this Schubert Club International Artist Series recital all the more inviting, especially because he’s offering the rare pleasure of Frédéric Chopin’s complete 24 Preludes. Sonatas by his fellow Norwegians Edvard Grieg and Geirr Tveitt complete the program. (7:30 p.m. Ordway Music Theater, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $36-$75, students and children free, schubert.org)
Also: Kindred ‘80s heavy-metal veterans Lita Ford and Dee Snider of the Runaways and Twisted Sister fame, respectively, aren’t just touring together but have been singing together at shows (8 p.m. Treasure Island Casino, $39-$69); Buffalo Nichols is a rootsy blues specialist from Texas who’s opened for Drive-by Truckers here and records for the Fat Possum label (8 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $25-$30); first introduced to many Twin Cities fans on tour with Tim McGraw, Illinois country singer Alexandra Kay is playing headlining dates on her Cupid’s a Cowgirl Tour (8 p.m. the Fillmore, $45); the Built to Last Festival with a local all-star Grateful Dead tribute band returns to Hook & Ladder (7:30 p.m., $28); soulful bluesman Robert Cray, a five-time Grammy winner, is back (7:30 p.m. Pantages Theatre, $57.50-$137.50); Hurricane Harold’s Annual Harmonica Extravaganza will feature Hurricane Harold, Paul Barry, Jay Walter, George Faber and others (6 p.m. Wilebski’s Blues Saloon, $15).
Saturday, March 29
4. Heart & Seoul Connection: A 50th birthday party for local music promoter/performer/fanatic David “Chilly” Caufman is being made into a fundraiser for a great cause featuring a fun cross section of local groovers and lyricists across three stages with extra entertainment including a silent auction and belly dancing. Veteran indie-rappers Kanser, Unknown Prophets and Sean Anonymous will be paired with funk-rock electrifier Mayda, DJ Shannon Blowtorch, rhythmic song pickers Mikel Wright & the Wrongs, Heatbox and the Limns and more. Proceeds benefit the Adoptee Hub’s support of Korean adoptions. (7 p.m. the Hook & Ladder, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., $35-$75, thehookmpls.com)
5. ZZ Ward: On this month’s “Liberation,” the fedora-wearing blues-rocker from Oregon discusses motherhood, dips into the rockabilly catalogs of Elvis Presley and the Jesters, dusts off blues chestnuts by Robert Johnson and Lowell Fulsom and sparkles on her originals — the big bluesy ballad “Love Alive,” the country soul “Clairvoyant” and the blues-rock burner “Next To You.” Even though this 14-track album reprises four tunes from Ward’s 2024 “Mother” EP, her fourth album brims with well-earned confidence, enticing eclecticism and formidable vocals. (8 p.m. Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, $37.50 and up, axs.com)
6. Gary Louris: He’s still regularly playing with the Jayhawks and even working on a new album with them for next year, but in the interim the singer and guitarist for Minnesota’s acclaimed Americana rock band is out touting his own new solo album. Titled “Dark Country,” the record is a legit solo effort that’s mostly just him and acoustic guitar or piano, and the songs are similarly striped bare to express his love for his new wife and his newfound life living in mountains of Quebec. No opener. (7:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $35-$50, theparkwaytheater.com)