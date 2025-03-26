Music

The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Highlights for March 27-April 2 include GloRilla, Kraftwerk, Sona Jobarteh, ZZ Ward, Gary Louris and Snow Patrol.

By Jon Bream and

Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 26, 2025 at 11:05AM
Memphis rapper GloRilla will bring her gloriousness to the Armory in Minneapolis. (Chris Pizzello/The Associated Press)

Thursday, March 27

1. GloRilla: Last seen in town opening for her “Wanna Be” collaborator Megan Thee Stallion at Target Center last May, the sly-tongued Memphis rapper born Gloria Hallelujah Woods is coming back around on her first major headlining tour with her own Grammy-nominated hit, “Yah Glo!,” plus lots of other high-profile features to her name. You can also hear her on Tyler, the Creator’s “Sticky” and Teddy Swim’s “You Got It,” plus she recruited Sexxy Red and T-Pain to guest on “What U Kno About Me” and “I Luv Her,” respectively, each featured on last year’s debut album, “Glorious.” There’ll be a lot of familiar tunes and vocal tracks featured in the show. Real Boston Richey and Queen Key open. (8 p.m. the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., all ages, $79, ticketmaster.com)

2. St. Paul Chamber Orchestra: The world’s most renowned violist, SPCO artistic partner Tabea Zimmermann, will demonstrate that German romantic Max Bruch wasn’t just a one-hit wonder with his First Violin Concerto. He also created a double concerto for viola and clarinet that Zimmermann will perform with clarinetist Sang Yoon Kim and the orchestra, concluding a concert that features works by Franz Schubert, Erich Korngold and Paul Hindemith. (7 p.m. Thu., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley; 11 a.m. Fri. and 7 p.m. Sat., Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 3 p.m. Sun., St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi; $16-$68, students and children free, thespco.org)

Also: On their first U.S. tour, the French jazz ensemble Les Egares Quartet reunites two noteworthy duos, Malian kora palyer Ballaké Sissoko and cellist Vincent Segal with accordionist Vincent Peirani and soprano saxophonist Émile Parisien (7:30 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $33-$38); 1970s singer/songwriters Al Stewart of “Year of the Cat” fame and Livingston Taylor, known for “I’ll Come Running,” team up (7:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, $59-$89); the Satoko Fujii Tokyo Trio is led by one of Japan’s buzziest jazz pianists (7:30 p.m. Berlin, $15-$22); Robert Wilkinson keeps firing up the Twin Cities favorite ‘80s power pop band, the Flamin’ Oh’s, with opener Jon Berg (8 p.m. Turf Club, $); Twin Cities Francophiles Dan Chouinard and Maria Jette entertain with French pop music, from the 1920s to the ‘60s (7 p.m. Crooners, $30-$40).

Friday, March 28

3. Leif Ove Andsnes : When discussing the great concert pianists of the 21st century, this Norwegian master has to enter into the conversation. An 11-time Grammy nominee and six-time Gramophone Award winner (call them England’s equivalent of the classical Grammys), Andsnes has been offering interpretations of increasing depth in recent years. That makes this Schubert Club International Artist Series recital all the more inviting, especially because he’s offering the rare pleasure of Frédéric Chopin’s complete 24 Preludes. Sonatas by his fellow Norwegians Edvard Grieg and Geirr Tveitt complete the program. (7:30 p.m. Ordway Music Theater, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $36-$75, students and children free, schubert.org)

Also: Kindred ‘80s heavy-metal veterans Lita Ford and Dee Snider of the Runaways and Twisted Sister fame, respectively, aren’t just touring together but have been singing together at shows (8 p.m. Treasure Island Casino, $39-$69); Buffalo Nichols is a rootsy blues specialist from Texas who’s opened for Drive-by Truckers here and records for the Fat Possum label (8 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $25-$30); first introduced to many Twin Cities fans on tour with Tim McGraw, Illinois country singer Alexandra Kay is playing headlining dates on her Cupid’s a Cowgirl Tour (8 p.m. the Fillmore, $45); the Built to Last Festival with a local all-star Grateful Dead tribute band returns to Hook & Ladder (7:30 p.m., $28); soulful bluesman Robert Cray, a five-time Grammy winner, is back (7:30 p.m. Pantages Theatre, $57.50-$137.50); Hurricane Harold’s Annual Harmonica Extravaganza will feature Hurricane Harold, Paul Barry, Jay Walter, George Faber and others (6 p.m. Wilebski’s Blues Saloon, $15).

Saturday, March 29

4. Heart & Seoul Connection: A 50th birthday party for local music promoter/performer/fanatic David “Chilly” Caufman is being made into a fundraiser for a great cause featuring a fun cross section of local groovers and lyricists across three stages with extra entertainment including a silent auction and belly dancing. Veteran indie-rappers Kanser, Unknown Prophets and Sean Anonymous will be paired with funk-rock electrifier Mayda, DJ Shannon Blowtorch, rhythmic song pickers Mikel Wright & the Wrongs, Heatbox and the Limns and more. Proceeds benefit the Adoptee Hub’s support of Korean adoptions. (7 p.m. the Hook & Ladder, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., $35-$75, thehookmpls.com)

5. ZZ Ward: On this month’s “Liberation,” the fedora-wearing blues-rocker from Oregon discusses motherhood, dips into the rockabilly catalogs of Elvis Presley and the Jesters, dusts off blues chestnuts by Robert Johnson and Lowell Fulsom and sparkles on her originals — the big bluesy ballad “Love Alive,” the country soul “Clairvoyant” and the blues-rock burner “Next To You.” Even though this 14-track album reprises four tunes from Ward’s 2024 “Mother” EP, her fourth album brims with well-earned confidence, enticing eclecticism and formidable vocals. (8 p.m. Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, $37.50 and up, axs.com)

6. Gary Louris: He’s still regularly playing with the Jayhawks and even working on a new album with them for next year, but in the interim the singer and guitarist for Minnesota’s acclaimed Americana rock band is out touting his own new solo album. Titled “Dark Country,” the record is a legit solo effort that’s mostly just him and acoustic guitar or piano, and the songs are similarly striped bare to express his love for his new wife and his newfound life living in mountains of Quebec. No opener. (7:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $35-$50, theparkwaytheater.com)

Also: Sammy Kershaw, the ‘90s country star known for “Queen of My Double Wide Trailer” and “Cadillac Style,” impressed last year opening for Cody Johnson at Xcel Energy Center (8 p.m. Medina Entertainment Center, $45-$70); a dramatically voiced, Jeff Buckley-ish, Ukranian-rooted Twin Cities singer/songwriter, Yev is promoting his self-titled debut album inspired by his family’s war-torn homeland and other refugee stories (6 p.m. Icehouse, $20-$30); a renowned African American folklorist and musicologist and a mean violin player, too, Rhode Island’s Jake Blount is meeting up with Upper Midwest powwow music innovator Joe Rainey after they recorded together for the Smithsonian Folkways label (8 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $25-$30); costumed heavy-metal tribute band Hairball is celebrating its 25th anniversary at Mystic Lake Casino’s showroom (8 p.m., $29-$59); L.A. hard-rockers Dorothy are touring in support of their fourth album, this month’s “The Way” (8 p.m. Treasure Island Casino, $40 and up).

[See also: Never mind the tariffs, here’s Gary Louris of the Jayhawks, newly solo and Canadian]

Sunday, March 30

7. Kraftwerk: Way ahead of its time 50 years ago when its landmark album “Autobahn” first introduced the band to U.S. audiences, Germany’s pioneering electronic synth-pop unit is ironically offering nostalgic joy nowadays. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ visually-driven live shows — complete with 3D glasses — have been gleeful and wow-inducing affairs. This time out, co-founder (and sole original member) Ralf Hütter and his well-programmed bandmates are celebrating “Autobahn’s” golden anniversary on a tour that culminates at next month’s Coachella festival; maybe a sign the band is as in tune with the times as ever. (8 p.m. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av., Mpls., $73-$183, ticketmaster.com)

8. Thomasina Petrus/John Jamison II: Both of these powerhouse vocalists have distinguished themselves at Twin Cities playhouses. Jamison was soulful and dynamic as the lead singer of the Drifters in “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. Petrus summoned the pain and sorrow of Billie Holiday at the Jungle Theater in “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill.” Now they are teaming up in a tribute to the three Kings of the blues — B.B., Albert and Freddie King — with a band featuring Dylan Salfer on guitar. (7 p.m. Fireside Theatre at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen, $53.11-$76.95, chanhassendt.com)

Also: A cast of Twin Cities musical vets including Erin Schwab, Kate Beahen and Jennifer Eckes offer a Women’s History Month salute to songwriters Carole King, Laura Nyro, Bessie Smith and others (4:30 p.m. Crooners, $37.89 and up).

Monday, March 31

9. Sona Jobarteh: She’s the only woman to master the kora, a West African string instrument that dates to the 14th century. A resident of London and Gambia from the griot tradition, she is warm, playful and superb on her 21-string instrument in concert. With her profile growing in the States since she was featured on “60 Minutes” a few years ago, Jobarteh and her groovin’ band have graduated from the Dakota and Cedar Cultural Center to the Ordway Concert Hall. (7:30 p.m. Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $53.85-$84.42, Ordway.org)

10. Snow Patrol: A dramatic band that has enjoyed a strong Minnesota following going back to Cities 97’s heavy rotation of the 2006 breakout hit “Chasing Cars,” the Scottish/Irish rockers came back strong from an extended hiatus with last year’s “The Forest Is the Path,” their first album in six years. Songs like “The Beginning” and “The Sound of Your Own Voice” lean into classic, U2-anthemic sounds with heavy bits of self-exorcism from frontman Gary Lightbody. After playing stadiums and festivals in Europe last year, he and his bandmates are touring U.S. theaters this spring with Dublin’s Sorcha Richardson opening. (7:30 p.m. Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $55-$60, axs.com)

Also: Local hip-hop producer Medium Zach is stepping out with a new project, En el Momento, with Lady Midnight (7 p.m. Berlin, $10); poppy and urgent Seattle indie-rock trio Naked Giants is touring behind its new album, “Shine Away” (8 p.m. 7th St. Entry, $18).

Tuesday, April 1

Joe Lovano’s Paramount Quartet features longtime associate Asante Santi Debriano on bass, Living Colour’s Will Calhoun on drums, Julian Lage on guitar and, of course, the Grammy-winning leader on saxophone (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. Tue. & Wed. Dakota, $35-$60); sweet-voiced “Million Dollar Baby” soul man Tommy Richman tries to show he’s more than a one-hit wonder (7 p.m. Varsity Theater, $40 and up).

Wednesday, April 2

Sir Woman is a new, eclectic retro-soul group led by Janis-like singer Kelsey Wilson from Austin, Texas (8 p.m. Turf Club, $25); New Orleans piano hero Jon Cleary will drop his new album, “The Bywater Sessions,” on April 25 (7 p.m. Halling Hall at Minnesota State University, Mankato, $15); cello-playing Kentucky singer/songwriter Ben Sollee brings his storytelling to the Parkway Theater (7:30 p.m., $20-25)..

Classical music critic Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.

about the writers

about the writers

Jon Bream

Critic / Reporter

Jon Bream has been a music critic at the Star Tribune since 1975, making him the longest tenured pop critic at a U.S. daily newspaper. He has attended more than 8,000 concerts and written four books (on Prince, Led Zeppelin, Neil Diamond and Bob Dylan). Thus far, he has ignored readers’ suggestions that he take a music-appreciation class.

See Moreicon

Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough for Prince to shout him out during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

See Moreicon

More from Music

See More

Music

The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

card image

Highlights for March 27-April 2 include GloRilla, Kraftwerk, Sona Jobarteh, ZZ Ward, Gary Louris and Snow Patrol.

TV and Media

Classic-rock station KQRS-FM goes ‘under construction’ without DJs ahead of relaunch

card image

Music

Billy Strings picks Target Center for his first Minnesota arena concert

card image