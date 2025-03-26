The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

1. GloRilla: Last seen in town opening for her “Wanna Be” collaborator Megan Thee Stallion at Target Center last May, the sly-tongued Memphis rapper born Gloria Hallelujah Woods is coming back around on her first major headlining tour with her own Grammy-nominated hit, “Yah Glo!,” plus lots of other high-profile features to her name. You can also hear her on Tyler, the Creator’s “Sticky” and Teddy Swim’s “You Got It,” plus she recruited Sexxy Red and T-Pain to guest on “What U Kno About Me” and “I Luv Her,” respectively, each featured on last year’s debut album, “Glorious.” There’ll be a lot of familiar tunes and vocal tracks featured in the show. Real Boston Richey and Queen Key open. (8 p.m. the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., all ages, $79, ticketmaster.com)