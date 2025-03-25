Never mind the tariffs, here’s Gary Louris of the Jayhawks, newly solo and Canadian

Originally from Toledo, Ohio — another new song, “Listening to Bobby Charles,” pays homage to his late mother’s musical influence — Louris came to the Twin Cities in the late 1970s to study architecture at the University of Minnesota. He wound up playing guitar in the rockabilly-spiked bands Stagger Lee and Safety Last before the Jayhawks formed in 1984, setting in motion what has become a four-decade career in music.