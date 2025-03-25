Never mind the tariffs, here’s Gary Louris of the Jayhawks, newly solo and Canadian

Gary Louris has heard a lot of opinions and met a lot of upset people over the past couple of months. And no, not because he went and made another solo album. Fans of his band, the Jayhawks, are usually quite appreciative of his work outside the group.
It’s because the folks he’s been running into know he’s American.
“People here are really pissed off,” Louris said. “They love the States, but what’s going on down there is hurting everyone here.”
“Here” in Louris’ case is rural Quebec. Minnesota’s best-loved Americana songwriter besides Bob Dylan is now living in Canada.
The Jayhawks frontman married a Canadian woman in a small ceremony with friends in Minneapolis in October 2020. They have since resettled in a ski hamlet in the Laurentian Mountains an hour outside of Montreal.
Louris’ change in nationalities might seem well-timed to many Americans. As he returns stateside to promote his new album, though, the 70-year-old singer/guitarist is feeling the unexpected unease on both sides of the U.S.-Canadian border.
“Most of my business is still there in America, so hopefully it doesn’t get too ugly,” Louris said last week by phone from his new home. He returns to Minneapolis for a solo gig at the Parkway Theater on Saturday.
Louris’ third solo LP, “Dark Country,” is all about his uprooted existence of late. The title is both a play off the political turmoil in the country he left behind and the geographical variations in his new country (where daylight is more fleeting in winter).